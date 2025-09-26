Ticketmaster Gives Undertakings Following Oasis Tickets Investigation

Following its investigation into the Oasis ticket sale controversy last year, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has now secured undertakings from Ticketmaster, to make sure fans have the information they need when they buy event tickets. Ticketmaster will make it clear to fans what they will get for their money and give more information about different ticket prices.

Following widespread concerns about the Oasis sale, the CMA launched an investigation into the way Ticketmaster sold Oasis tickets. It identified concerns in two areas:

Ticketmaster did not tell fans waiting in long queues that standing tickets were being sold at two different prices, and that prices would jump as soon as the cheap tickets sold out.

Ticketmaster sold some "platinum" tickets at almost 2.5 times the price of "standard" tickets, without sufficient explanation that these offered no additional benefits over some "standard" tickets in the same areas of the venue.

In response, the CMA has secured undertakings to ensure fans buying tickets are treated fairly. These undertakings require Ticketmaster to:

tell fans 24 hours in advance if a tiered pricing system is being used (as it was for Oasis standing tickets). This means fans will know beforehand if there are multiple prices for the same type of ticket, and that more expensive ones will be released once the cheapest sell out.

provide more information about ticket prices during online queues, helping fans anticipate how much they might have to pay. This includes setting out the range of prices available for the event when people join the queue and updating fans swiftly when the cheaper tickets sell out. Additional information to help fans make the best decisions for them will also be given about the prices of tickets sold using tiered pricing.

not use any misleading ticket labels. Ticketmaster will ensure that tickets are described accurately and do not give the impression that one ticket is better than another when that is not the case.

provide regular reports to the CMA. Ticketmaster will regularly report how it has implemented the undertakings over the next two years to ensure robust compliance. If it does not implement the measures, it could be subject to enforcement action.

These undertakings have been provided to the CMA voluntarily and without any admission of wrongdoing or liability. Ticketmaster has stopped using "platinum" labels in the UK, separate to providing undertakings. The undertakings will be implemented within six weeks at the latest. The CMA has not made any findings about whether consumer law has been infringed.

It's worth noting that although many fans were under the impression that Ticketmaster used an algorithmic pricing model during the Oasis sale – with ticket prices adjusted in real time according to changing conditions like high demand (dynamic pricing), the CMA has not found any evidence that this was the case. However, it did look at dynamic pricing earlier this year and issued guidance about its use.

If you operate a ticketing website, this case is an important illustration that fans must have access to clear and timely pricing information with accurate ticket descriptions, especially where there are different pricing models and queues in play. The CMA says that it recognises the importance of live events for fans and will continue to monitor practices, building on previous work in this area.

The CMA investigated under the old laws but remember that under the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 that came into force in April 2025, the CMA will be able to fine companies up to 10% of their turnover if they break consumer law. If you need help with your customer journeys, please see our Consumer Law Hub or contact the team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.