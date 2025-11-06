EdInfluence Podcast (Series 5): In Conversation With Inspiring Leaders

Our #EdInfluence podcast has gone from strength to strength over its four series so far, attracting a diverse range of influential leaders sharing their inspirational stories and insight.

Hosted by our Head of Education and accredited executive coach Nick MacKenzie, #EdInfluence features down-to-earth conversations with leaders from the education sector and beyond, exploring the human side of leadership.

A full episode guide and more information on our guests are available below. You can listen to the podcast here or on your preferred podcast channel, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and Amazon Music.

self

Catch-up on series 4

Catch-up on series 3

Catch-up on series 2

Catch-up on series 1

Episode 2: Paul Estes

Paul Estes joins us to trace a line from a high school election loss to leading teams at Dell, Amazon and Microsoft. His lesson: "innovation isn't about the idea - it's about the how".

We explore what makes organisations perform: a clear mission, an operating rhythm that works, and success signals sharp enough to guide decisions. Paul argues for practical AI experiments - prompt labs, cross-functional hackathons and shared libraries - that build literacy and judgement. We discuss why most AI agents stall at the last mile and why borrowing expertise beats reinventing it.

Paul believes that what keeps leadership human is ritual and care. Real leadership shows up in small acts: recognition, pizza at 9pm, a personal card for a well-earned dinner. Listen to this episode to learn more.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.