27 October 2025

British Beauty Week 2025 – The Future Of Beauty

Thoroughly enjoyed my day with the British Beauty Council during British Beauty Week. We heard from many trailblazing individuals on what the 'Future of Beauty' looks like to them.
The industry is shifting towards a longevity of wellness mindset, considering holistic beauty regimes, and less quick fixes. Consumers are more concerned about their overall wellbeing, and how beauty can participate towards long, happy, and healthy lives.

Sports and Beauty are two industries seeing more collaboration and brand partnerships. A key example is the collaboration between ELEMIS, and Aston Martin, bringing beauty to Formula 1 and tapping into the growth of female viewership. The beauty industry wants to see more engagement of young women in sport to carry through into the future years, as the worlds of beauty and sport continue to partner and innovate together.

The future of bio-tech in beauty strives to be "science for everyone", which is evidence backed and transparent to allow the consumer to join the scientific journey.

At Lewis Silkin, we assist our clients with brand protection, including brand launches and collaborations. If you would like to have an initial complimentary conversation on how we can help your business, please feel free to reach out to us.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

