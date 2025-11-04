Retail Law Roundup: October 2025

Social and environmental impact are at the top of the business agenda. At Browne Jacobson, we’ve always worked across business and society, and this expertise sets us apart. Here, we champion fairness, make the complex simple and forge connections between clients to find creative solutions. This is how we improve outcomes for every person, community and business we serve.
Welcome to our retail law roundup, where we share legal updates
for retailers and brands.
This golden quarter marks a significant moment for the UK
economy. Following a year of tepid retail spending, forecasts point
to increased revenues driven by higher real incomes and accumulated
savings ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the traditionally
busy Christmas shopping period.
Our first article in this edition offers practical guidance for
retailers recruiting temporary workers during
this crucial trading period.
We also look at:
Five developments in commercial contract law.
AI-generated damage claims.
The EU omnibus reforms.
