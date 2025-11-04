ARTICLE
4 November 2025

Retail Law Roundup: October 2025

This golden quarter marks a significant moment for the UK economy. Following a year of tepid retail spending, forecasts point to increased revenues driven by higher real incomes...
Welcome to our retail law roundup, where we share legal updates for retailers and brands.

This golden quarter marks a significant moment for the UK economy. Following a year of tepid retail spending, forecasts point to increased revenues driven by higher real incomes and accumulated savings ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the traditionally busy Christmas shopping period.

Our first article in this edition offers practical guidance for retailers recruiting temporary workers during this crucial trading period.

We also look at:

  • Five developments in commercial contract law.
  • AI-generated damage claims.
  • The EU omnibus reforms.

