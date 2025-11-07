ARTICLE
7 November 2025

5 Top Tips And Links For Schools To Reduce Energy Consumption And Save Money

WS
Wrigleys Solicitors

Contributor

Five top tips for schools to reduce their energy costs.

Schools may find that small operational changes, supported by the right tools and guidance, can contribute to more efficient energy use and better allocation of resources. Below are five practical steps and a selection of resources that may support this.

5 top tips:

  1. Keep furniture and other materials away from radiators and windows, which should improve heat circulation and natural light in classrooms.
  2. Turn off lights, unplug chargers and IT equipment when they are not in use.
  3. Use technology to your advantage, by:
  • installing motions sensors in less used areas such as toilets, hallways, and storage rooms.
  • installing energy-efficient led lights which use less power and usually have a longer life span than traditional bulbs.
  • using timers and smart meters to ensure classrooms are heated as pupils arrive and then start to cool down towards the end of the day.
  1. Conduct an energy audit/ internal audit at school – for more information see our article Do you know your school's energy consumption?
  2. Raise awareness at school of good energy saving practices.

Useful resources for schools:

The government has published guidance on how to reduce energy and water use in schools including the following:

There are also some private websites, which may interest schools. For example, schools can find draft application/ letters such as MCS/ Roof Fit school application letters on Ofgem:

MCS School Application Letter (template 4)

ROO-FIT School Application Letter (template 5)

While each school's circumstances will differ, the measures outlined above may offer a starting point for improving energy efficiency.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

