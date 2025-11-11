Randy Chapman, Consumer Products Partner & Managing Director, Speaks With NPR Marketplace About Coca-Cola's Decision To Sell Soda In Mini Cans

Randy Chapman speaks with NPR Marketplace about Coca-Cola's decision to sell soda in mini cans. Coca-Cola's 7.5-ounce mini cans tap into the "little treat" economy, offering smaller, affordable indulgences for budget-conscious consumers. The format boosts margins and convenience-store sales while promoting portion control and flavour sampling. Early results are positive, but long-term success depends on sustaining demand without reducing sales of larger sodas.

Listen to the full audio segment on marketplace.org

