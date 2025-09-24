MAT Mergers: A Guide For Academy Trust Leaders And Trustees

While Labour hasn't said a great deal about academisation generally, school leaders will have seen recent press coverage relating to some large multi-academy trust (MATs) merging.

The mergers of Reach South/Transforming Futures, Futura Learning Partnership/Olympus Academy Trust and Compass Partnership of Schools/Eko Trust reported during the summer are all positive news stories in terms of growth. These mergers will create significant organisations in terms of pupil numbers, staffing and turnover.

These are the latest in a string of the Department for Education (DfE) approvals for mergers and it's noteworthy to mark the sector's appetite to create larger MATs, given there has been little pressure from Labour and the DfE. This perhaps is a clear indication of system leadership and the sector itself leading the direction of travel.

Often the strategic force and vision for trust mergers is to create a cohesive, high performing trust whilst ensuring long-term sustainability and growth in line with the merged organisation's educational values.

Browne Jacobson and NGA guidance for trusts

Browne Jacobson has worked in collaboration with the National Governance Association (NGA) to publish guidance for the sector.

The guidance is presently being updated but with no substantive policy changes announced, the existing guidance still stands. This provides academy trust leaders and trustees who might be considering or already involved in merger discussions with an essential resource, including:

an overview of mergers;

how to approach a merger and;

the processes involved.

The guide has been written for academy trusts interested in embarking on a merger journey and also details:

The steps that can be taken to ensure a successful project.

The importance of a shared understanding between trustees and trust leaders in relation to the merger process and what's involved.

How to support an effective integration on completion of the merger.

