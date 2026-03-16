'WHOOP WHOOP' - A Wearable Focused On Women's Health

WHOOP, the fitness wearable maker, have just announced the launch of a new blood test biomarker package designed to aid in the tracking of women's health, called the Women's Health Specialized Blood Biomarker Panel - a well-timed reveal just after International Women's Day!

Building on the WHOOP Advanced Labs Baseline Panel that launched in 2025, the package adds a further 11 female-specific blood biomarkers that can give insights into aspects such as cycle regulation and hormonal transitions. WHOOP are also adding a new feature to its app that more specifically monitors and displays information on hormonal symptoms and predictions.

The test will be available to users in the US from next month. In terms of practical steps, a blood sample is sent off to a lab, analysed, and the results added into the WHOOP platform. While the new Panel makes this a simple process, WHOOP are also allowing members to manually input the same kind of information from their own separate testing.

Alongside these launches, to benefit (potential) users, WHOOP have also published a Menstrual Cycle White Paper. The Paper explains the research, methodology and validation behind the modeling approaches taken giving users transparency and confidence in the package and app's performance.

More information on the launch can be found here.

On a more general note, the wearables health tech trend appears to still be very much on the rise, with various companies now additionally branching into this women's health gap that's reportedly existed in the market, and we can only really expect this market to continue growing as AI continues to develop further. It will be interesting to see how the field develops over 2026 and the coming years.

If you're interested in any of the above topics, and/or have any questions surrounding the protection of IP in any health, fitness or sport related industry, please don't hesitate to get in touch with Annabel Williams or your usual M&C contact - we'd be delighted to hear from you!

WHOOP deepens investment in women's physiology with clinically meaningful lab testing, predictive symptom modeling, and new Menstrual Cycle White Paper www.whoop.com/...

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