10 February 2026

Healthcare & Life Sciences – AI Readiness & Integration Questionnaire

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the way people work across the life sciences and healthcare sector.
AI: The changing landscape for Lifesciences and Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly changing the way people work across the life sciences and healthcare sector. There is a clear commitment from the government in the UK and in other countries for the development of AI-enabled healthcare systems, supported by new regulatory frameworks. This is coupled with the growing adoption of AI within life sciences and healthcare organisations.

From automating routine tasks and supporting complex decision-making, to enabling new forms of innovation and collaboration, AI is already influencing how organisations deliver care, develop products, and run their operations.

We are keen to understand how AI adoption is developing across organisations of different sizes and types within the life sciences and healthcare ecosystem. In particular, we are interested in the impact that it is having - how AI is changing day-to-day ways of working, creating new opportunities for innovation, and simplifying or reshaping existing processes. We also want to explore the legal, ethical, governance, and workforce challenges that arise as AI becomes more embedded in healthcare settings.

Your responses will help build a clearer picture of where AI is delivering value today, where barriers remain, and what support may be needed to ensure AI is adopted in a way that is effective, responsible, and aligned with the needs of patients, staff, and organisations.

This questionnaire should take approximately 10 minutes to complete. All responses will be treated in strict confidence and reported in an aggregated and anonymised form. Anyone participating in this process will be entitled to receive a copy of the findings, which we hope you would find interesting.

