MedTech Innovation MSc Launched At The University Of Glasgow

The University of Glasgow will see its first cohort of MedTech Innovation Masters students this September. The course focuses on practical challenges such as regulation, adoption within healthcare services, commercialisation, and scaling a business in the medical technology space. Developed with InnoScot Health and NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, among other partners, the course is co-delivered by West of Scotland Innovation Hub, SafeHaven, The National Robotarium, Scottish Ambulance Service, and industry leaders.

The course is aimed at students with a background in engineering or medicine, and encourages applications from those in industry. Placement opportunities will provide students with a chance to gain hands-on experience in the field of medical technology. On Innovation Day, students will pitch their projects to industry leaders, and have the chance to apply for university funding to support their MedTech projects.

Universities are increasingly encouraging entrepreneurship in students, understanding the importance of equipping students with the practical skills required to navigate fields which may be difficult to penetrate.

In the early stages of innovation, before clinical trials and commercialisation, intellectual property is often the biggest asset held by newcomers to the MedTech sector. Patent protection is important for any inventor who wishes to protect the technical concepts behind their products or services. Design registration may be used to protect the appearance of a product, which may be an important consideration for medical devices. Establishing an IP strategy early can help innovators maximise the value of their ideas and support future investment, partnerships, and growth. For those developing new technologies, seeking advice at an early stage can be invaluable in building a robust patent and trade mark portfolio that evolves alongside the business.

This course is an exciting new offering from the University of Glasgow and its partners, with hopes of fostering a new generation of MedTech innovators.

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