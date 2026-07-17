Cambridge Life Sciences Cluster Continues To Attract Investment

Great to see Business Weekly shining a spotlight on the strength of the Cambridge life sciences cluster in its latest fundraising review. The report highlights a significant increase in both equity fundraising activity and capital raised during the first half of 2026, underlining the continued confidence investors have in our region's world-class science and innovation ecosystem.

While there were a few very large investments, it is also encouraging to see growth at all levels, with more deals overall, more companies involved, and larger median deal size compared with the first half of 2025.

For those of us closely involved with the Cambridge ecosystem, it's reassuring to see tangible evidence of the cluster's resilience and momentum. Continued investment in innovative businesses is good news not only for the companies raising capital, but for the wider life sciences community, talent base and regional economy. This, together with continued expansion of research hubs such as the Biomedical Campus and Genome Campus, and the newly-opened Cambridge South railway station are all signs of a flourishing sector.

Read the full Business Weekly article here: https://www.businessweekly.co.uk/posts/cambridge-life-sciences-equity-fundraising-review-h1-2026-update

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