BRCA Screening Self‑Check Tool

Five Quick Questions

This tool is designed for women who carry BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations and want to make sure their high‑risk breast screening pathway is still active. It’s not diagnostic, and it’s not intended to create alarm, it’s simply a way to help you check whether everything is running as expected. If anything feels unclear, it’s reasonable to ask questions. If something appears to have gone wrong, our medical negligence team can offer a free initial chat.

Step 1: Confirm your BRCA status

Question: Have you been formally told you carry a BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation?

If yes, you should normally be offered enhanced breast screening because of your increased cancer risk.

If no, this tool isn’t relevant, but you can still speak to your GP if you have concerns about family history.

Step 2: Check your referral

Question: Were you referred for ongoing screening by a genetics team or breast specialist?

Referral is the trigger that places you into a high‑risk screening pathway. If you’re unsure whether a referral was made, it’s okay to ask your GP or genetics team for confirmation.

Step 3: Look at your screening history

Question: Did your enhanced screening never begin, or stop without explanation?

This is one of the most important signs of being “lost to follow‑up.” Screening should continue regularly once you’re enrolled. If it stopped unexpectedly, it’s worth checking why.

Step 4: Review your appointments

Question: Have appointments been repeatedly cancelled, delayed or missed?

Occasional delays happen. Repeated cancellations or long gaps may indicate an administrative issue, especially if you haven’t been given a clear reason.

Step 5: Consider your diagnosis history

Question: Were you later diagnosed with breast cancer after a period when screening should have been taking place?

If yes, it may be important to understand whether any delays or missed appointments contributed to the timing of your diagnosis.

Your results

If you answered YES to any question It may be worth checking your screening status. You can contact:

Your GP

Your genetics team, or

Your breast screening provider

Ask: “when is my next scan due?”

If they cannot confirm this, it’s reasonable to request clarification or copies of referral information.

If you believe something has gone wrong, our medical negligence team can offer a free initial chat to help you understand your options.

If you answered NO to all questions

Your screening pathway is likely functioning as expected. Still, it’s sensible to keep track of your appointments and ensure you always know when your next scan is due.