BRCA Screening Delays – Have You Been Lost To Follow‑Up?

Women who carry BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations face a significantly increased risk of developing breast cancer. Because of this, they are usually offered enhanced breast screening, often involving annual MRI scans and/or mammography. These programmes exist for one reason: to detect cancer as early as possible, often before symptoms appear.

Most of the time, high‑risk screening pathways work exactly as intended. Appointment invitations arrive, scans take place, and monitoring continues year after year. But because these pathways involve multiple teams (genetics services, breast specialists, screening units, hospital trusts and GPs) occasional administrative issues can occur. When they do, patients may find themselves missing important screening appointments without realising it.

This article explains why awareness matters, what signs to look out for, and how BRCA carriers can advocate for themselves if something doesn’t feel right.

Why BRCA Screening Matters

Enhanced screening is one of the most effective tools available to BRCA carriers. It helps clinicians identify changes early, when treatment options are wider and outcomes are often better. For many women, it provides reassurance and a sense of control.

But screening only works when it happens.

If appointments stop, never begin, or are delayed without explanation, the purpose of enhanced surveillance can be undermined. That’s why staying informed, and knowing what questions to ask, is so important.