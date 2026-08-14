BRCA Screening Delays – Have You Been Lost To Follow‑Up?

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Women who carry BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations face a significantly increased risk of developing breast cancer. Because of this, they are usually offered enhanced breast screening. This article explains why awareness matters, what signs to look out for, and how BRCA carriers can advocate for themselves if something doesn’t feel right.
Missed BRCA Screening? Key Information for Women
Women who carry BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations face a significantly increased risk of developing breast cancer. Because of this, they are usually offered enhanced breast screening, often involving annual MRI scans and/or mammography. These programmes exist for one reason: to detect cancer as early as possible, often before symptoms appear.
Most of the time, high‑risk screening pathways work exactly as intended. Appointment invitations arrive, scans take place, and monitoring continues year after year. But because these pathways involve multiple teams (genetics services, breast specialists, screening units, hospital trusts and GPs) occasional administrative issues can occur. When they do, patients may find themselves missing important screening appointments without realising it.
This article explains why awareness matters, what signs to look out for, and how BRCA carriers can advocate for themselves if something doesn’t feel right.
Why BRCA Screening Matters
Enhanced screening is one of the most effective tools available to BRCA carriers. It helps clinicians identify changes early, when treatment options are wider and outcomes are often better. For many women, it provides reassurance and a sense of control.
But screening only works when it happens.
If appointments stop, never begin, or are delayed without explanation, the purpose of enhanced surveillance can be undermined. That’s why staying informed, and knowing what questions to ask, is so important.
How Women Become “Lost to Follow‑Up”
Many women understandably assume that once they have been referred into a high‑risk screening programme, everything will happen automatically. In most cases, that is exactly what happens.
But healthcare systems are complex. They depend on:
- Referrals being made correctly
- Records transferring accurately
- Communication between multiple teams
- Screening units receiving and actioning information
A BRCA screening pathway may involve genetics teams, breast specialists, screening units, hospital trusts and GPs. While these services work closely together, problems can arise when referrals are not processed, records don’t follow a patient between organisations, or administrative errors occur.
What makes this particularly concerning is that patients often have no idea anything has gone wrong. If no appointment arrives, it’s easy to assume there has simply been a delay rather than a more significant issue.
Signs You May Have Been Lost to Follow‑Up
Women with BRCA mutations should be alert to the following:
- Screening never began after your referral
- Appointments stopped unexpectedly
- Long gaps with no communication
- Repeated cancellations or unexplained delays
- Moving house or changing hospitals without confirmation your records transferred
- Being told a referral was made but never receiving an appointment
- Not knowing when your next scan is due
If any of these apply, it’s reasonable and important to ask questions.
Why Speaking Up Matters
If you have BRCA mutations, don’t hesitate to speak up if something is worrying you. It’s always better to ask questions and get the information you need, because when it comes to your health, you should never settle for uncertainty.
Sometimes things can be easily explained, but reassurance matters just as much as uncovering a genuine issue. Getting clarity can give you peace of mind, even if it turns out to be nothing.
How to Check Your Screening Status
If you’re unsure whether your screening pathway is active, contact:
- Your GP
- Your genetics team
- Your breast screening provider
- Ask the key question: “when is my next scan due?”
If they cannot confirm this, it’s reasonable to request clarification or copies of referral information.
Keeping copies of appointment letters, referral documents and reports can also help if questions arise later.
When Delays May Matter
Not every delay causes harm. However, the purpose of enhanced surveillance is to catch problems early. Where significant gaps occur, patients may understandably wish to know whether those delays affected their care.
If you believe there may have been a problem with your screening pathway, consider speaking with your GP or the screening service responsible for your care. Ask for clarification regarding your screening status and, where appropriate, request copies of relevant records and referral information.
“Most people assume that once they have been referred into a screening programme, everything will happen automatically. In the vast majority of cases, it does. However, where healthcare relies on communication between different hospitals, departments and services, there is always the possibility that something can go wrong.
The concern is that patients do not necessarily know there is a problem. If an appointment never arrives, many people will simply assume there has been a delay. They may not realise that a referral has not been received or that they have not been added to the programme in the way that was intended.
This is not about creating alarm or criticising the healthcare professionals involved. Most people working within cancer services provide excellent care in incredibly challenging circumstances. The message is simply that patients should feel comfortable asking questions about their screening arrangements if something doesn’t seem right.”
Ami Dollery | Chartered Legal Executive
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]