Aesthetics Regulation: Parliament Calls For Immediate Action On High-risk Procedures

Pressure on the Government to accelerate the regulation of cosmetic procedures has increased following a new report from the Women and Equalities Committee, which warns that delays in addressing high-risk procedures are prolonging a significant risk to patient safety.

The Committee published its follow-up report on 11 September 2026, just two days after hearing further evidence from Save Face and the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS).

Its message is increasingly clear: high-risk cosmetic procedures continue to be carried out by individuals without appropriate qualifications and in unsuitable settings, and the Committee considers that action is now required.

For those operating within the aesthetics sector, the debate is therefore moving beyond whether further regulation will be introduced. The important questions are when it will arrive, which procedures and practitioners will be affected and, crucially, how the new regime will be enforced.

What has the Government already proposed?

In August 2025, the Government published its response to the consultation on licensing non-surgical cosmetic procedures in England.

The consultation received more than 11,800 responses and demonstrated widespread support for greater regulation of the sector.

The Government subsequently committed to two principal strands of reform.

First, procedures considered to present the highest level of risk, including procedures intended to augment the buttocks, breasts and genitals using dermal fillers, would be brought within the scope of CQC regulation.

Those procedures would only be capable of being performed by suitably qualified and regulated healthcare professionals working for CQC-registered providers.

Secondly, lower-risk procedures would be brought within a licensing scheme administered by local authorities using powers contained within the Health and Care Act 2022. The proposed framework would include the licensing of both practitioners and premises.

The broad direction of travel has therefore been known for some time.

What remains outstanding is much of the detail, and the secondary legislation required to turn those proposals into an effective regulatory framework.

What is Parliament now saying?

The Women and Equalities Committee has taken an increasingly robust position.

Following its latest evidence session, the Committee reiterated its recommendation that the Government should place restrictions on the highest-risk cosmetic procedures immediately.

It also called for practitioners carrying out invasive surgical cosmetic procedures to have specialist training and appropriate board certification and for the Government to provide a timetable for wider reform of the sector.

The Committee concluded that high-risk procedures continue to be carried out by unqualified practitioners and in unsafe settings.

That is important because the Government had previously indicated that further proposals concerning high-risk procedures would be subject to another public consultation.

The issue is therefore no longer simply whether regulation is desirable.

There is now increasing parliamentary pressure on Government to explain why further consultation and implementation should take as long as they have, particularly where potentially serious harm has already been identified.

What did the latest evidence reveal?

The evidence given to the Committee on 9 September illustrates some of the practical difficulties facing regulators.

Save Face described an aesthetics sector which remains fragmented, involving both regulated healthcare professionals and unregulated practitioners.

The Committee also considered whether there should be a central record of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and the products used.

Save Face supported the principle but highlighted the considerable practical challenge involved in creating such a system across a fragmented sector involving practitioners from very different professional backgrounds.

That evidence highlights one of the central difficulties with regulating aesthetics.

Creating rules is one thing. Establishing a regulatory structure capable of identifying who is operating, what procedures they are performing, which products they are using, and whether they are complying with the rules is another.

Regulation needs to be enforceable

This is likely to be one of the most important issues as the Government develops the new framework.

Any regulatory regime will need to establish clearly:

which procedures fall within each level of regulation;

who is legally permitted to perform them;

what qualifications and training will be required;

which procedures require CQC registration;

how the proposed local authority licensing regime will operate;

what standards will apply to premises;

how practitioners and businesses demonstrate compliance; and

what happens when those requirements are ignored.

The last point is particularly important.

A regulatory framework will only protect patients if it is supported by effective oversight and meaningful enforcement against those who operate outside it.

The proposed regime potentially involves a number of different bodies.

The CQC would have responsibility for regulated activities involving the highest-risk procedures. Local authorities would administer the proposed licensing regime for lower-risk procedures. Professional regulators may become involved where regulated healthcare professionals are concerned, while medicines and medical devices can engage separate regulatory regimes.

The Government’s 2025 consultation response also contemplated enforcement by local authorities and the potential creation of criminal offences and financial penalties under the licensing framework.

There will therefore need to be clarity not only about the standards providers must meet, but about who investigates suspected breaches and how the different regulators work together.

What does this mean for aesthetic providers now?

The absence of the new licensing framework does not mean that aesthetics currently operates in a regulatory vacuum.

Depending upon the services provided and the way in which a business operates, existing requirements relating to CQC registration, medicines, prescribing, medical devices, advertising, consumer protection and professional regulation may already apply.

Providers should therefore be cautious about waiting for the proposed licensing regime before considering their regulatory position.

Businesses should understand the treatments they provide, whether any constitute regulated activities, how medicines are prescribed and supplied, where products and devices are obtained from and whether appropriate clinical governance arrangements are in place.

Marketing is another increasingly important area. Providers should ensure that their advertising accurately reflects the services they are entitled to provide and complies with the restrictions applicable to prescription-only medicines where relevant.

Those considerations become particularly important where a business expands its treatment offering or begins providing treatments which increasingly overlap with healthcare regulation.

The direction of travel is increasingly clear

There remains uncertainty about precisely when the new regulatory framework will arrive and what its final details will contain.

There is much less uncertainty about its overall direction.

The highest-risk procedures are expected to face substantially greater restrictions and CQC oversight. Lower-risk procedures are intended to fall within a local authority licensing framework, with practitioners and premises required to satisfy prescribed standards.

The latest report from the Women and Equalities Committee increases political pressure to deliver those reforms.

For responsible providers, there is also an opportunity.

Businesses which already have robust systems around practitioner competence, training, consent, prescribing, medicines, devices, infection control, record keeping and wider clinical governance should be better placed to adapt when the detailed requirements finally emerge.

The challenge for Government is now to move from policy intention to an effective and enforceable regulatory framework.

After extensive consultation, parliamentary scrutiny and growing evidence of harm, the debate is increasingly moving beyond whether the aesthetics sector requires further regulation.

The question is how quickly that regulation will arrive and whether, when it does, regulators will have the clarity and enforcement powers necessary to make it effective.