Industrial Disease Lawyer Warns About The Deadly ‘freebies’ Online Putting Lives At Risk From Mesothelioma

An industrial disease lawyer has warned that people looking for a bargain online could be putting their health at risk after spotting listings on social media for highly illegal and potentially lethal second-hand building materials.

Ahead of International Mesothelioma Awareness Day on 26 September, Ryan O'Hara says some online listings appear to offer asbestos containing cement roofing sheets, potentially exposing buyers to a toxic substance responsible for thousands of deaths every year.

Ryan, a solicitor in the industrial disease team at law firm Slater and Gordon, is now urging the public to think twice before accepting free or low-cost building materials advertised online, via sites like Facebook Marketplace, warning that asbestos-containing products are still appearing on platforms despite strict controls on their sale and supply.

The lawyer, who has almost two decades of experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related disease claims, says it is alarming that asbestos-containing materials appear to be offered for collection online, despite strict rules governing their supply. Offloading these hazardous materials under the guise of a ‘bargain’, could effectively be passing a death sentence to unsuspecting DIY enthusiasts by traders who save on disposal fees.

Ryan said: “We all love a bargain, don't we? However, there are some deals where you might just get far more than you bargained for.”

Among the listings spotted was an offer for free “Big 6 Roofing Sheets”, described by the seller as ‘low grade asbestos’. A second listing offered free roof sheets without specifying that they contained asbestos, although their condition and the circumstances of the listing raised concerns that they could also be asbestos containing.

Ryan added: “Whether they're being given away or sold, the risk remains the same. It is deeply alarming that a trade in these toxic sheets is taking place in plain sight on public forums.”

Many homeowners do not realise that giving away, trading or selling asbestos or asbestos-containing materials and products violates environmental and safety laws and is strictly prohibited, subject to very limited exemptions. Yet the apparent availability of asbestos-containing roof sheets through online marketplaces raises questions about how effectively these materials are being kept out of circulation.

“The placing on the market, sale, trade, or supply of asbestos materials is completely banned,” Ryan said. “Anyone listing asbestos roof sheets should be aware that they are committing a criminal offence contrary to UK REACH regulations, unless they hold a Health and Safey Executive (HSE) exemption for the specific item in question.”

The lawyer believes cost-saving is at the heart of the problem and is continuing to drive dangerous decisions decades after the dangers of asbestos became known.

He said: “The common thread running through the historical asbestos scandal has always been money. It’s still the same today and, in these cases, the listers are likely saving themselves anywhere from several hundred or even thousands of pounds by avoiding fees for hazardous waste disposal.

“By passing asbestos materials on to somebody else, they may be saving themselves money but exposing others to the risk of a fatal disease like mesothelioma.”

Mesothelioma is an aggressive terminal cancer caused by historical asbestos exposure, with symptoms often not appearing for decades afterwards. These can include chest pain that is often sharp or persistent, shortness of breath due to fluid buildup (pleural effusion), a dry, persistent cough which may worsen over time, fatigue and unexplained weight loss. In cases affecting the abdominal lining, symptoms can also include discomfort or pain in the belly area, belly swelling due to fluid accumulation or tumours, and nausea and vomiting.

The scale of the UK's asbestos scandal is still vast and ongoing, even decades after the 1999 full asbestos ban, because symptoms typically take anywhere from 10 to 60 years to appear after inhaling the fibres. The latest Health and Safety Executive (HSE) figures reveal the staggering human cost, with 2,146 mesothelioma deaths in the UK recorded in the latest annual statistics. More than 5,000 deaths every year are linked to the wider effects of past asbestos exposure, including asbestosis and lung cancer. An estimated 1.3 million tradespeople remain at risk of disturbing asbestos in older properties, but the rise of online DIY trading groups means everyday homeowners could now be putting themselves in harm’s way. A common misconception among DIYers is that corrugated cement roofing sheets, often referred to as chrysotile or white asbestos, are completely safe to handle as they are less friable than materials such as sprayed asbestos or asbestos insulation board.

Ryan said: “Mesothelioma is an unforgiving terminal disease. Many of my clients were exposed to asbestos decades ago and are only now experiencing the consequences of that. An exposure today may not become apparent until many years from now.

“As an industrial disease lawyer, what concerns me is the false perception that asbestos cement sheets are somehow harmless because they are often described as ‘low grade’ asbestos. I've handled numerous mesothelioma claims involving asbestos cement roofing sheets. The material can become dangerous when it is cut, broken, drilled, removed or otherwise handled during transit and installation without the correct precautions. When microscopic fibres are released into the air and inhaled, the risk of mesothelioma becomes inescapable.”

He added: “Free listings can create the impression that the material is still legitimate to trade and therefore carries little or no risk. People should never assume that because something has been advertised online it is safe or legal to use. Asbestos does not become safe because it is being given away and the reality is that there is no safe type of asbestos. All asbestos needs to be given a wide berth.”

The warning comes as campaigners prepare to mark International Mesothelioma Awareness Day, which highlights the devastating impact of asbestos exposure, the ongoing toll of the disease and an opportunity to remember those who have died from the disease.

Ryan said: “Mesothelioma Awareness Day is about remembering those whose lives have been devastated by asbestos exposure and is an important reminder that it is not just an historical workplace issue. Asbestos is still around us and the decisions people make about old asbestos-containing materials today can have consequences far into the future. This year we need to clear the marketplace of these lethal online listings. If you see free or cheap second-hand roofing sheets online, walk away. Nobody should be putting a price on someone else's future health. We should not be allowing new risks to be created in 2026 because no home renovation project is worth your life.”