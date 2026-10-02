Black Maternal Mental Health Week 2026: Why Access To Legal Advice Matters In Maternity Care

Black Maternal Mental Health Week UK founder, Sandra Igwe, discusses the importance of Black mothers being heard, believed and supported in maternity care, and why access to legal advice matters.

For seven years, Black Maternal Mental Health Week UK has created space for Black mothers to be seen, heard and supported. This year, our call is clear: listening must lead to practical support, accountability and change.

Why I founded Black Maternal Mental Health Week UK I founded Black Maternal Mental Health Week UK because too many Black mothers were moving through pregnancy, birth and the postnatal period without feeling safe enough to say what had happened, or confident that they would be believed when they did. I kept hearing about isolation, stigma, cultural misunderstanding, racism, trauma, delayed referrals and a deep loss of trust in services that were meant to provide care. The Week was never created as an abstract awareness campaign. It grew from listening to mothers and recognising that mental health cannot be separated from the way a person is treated in maternity care. When concerns are dismissed, pain is minimised or a mother has to repeat herself before anyone acts, the emotional consequences can continue long after the appointment or birth. In 2026, from 21 to 27 September, we mark the seventh year of this national campaign, led and coordinated by The Motherhood Group. Seven years on, the purpose remains the same: to make Black mothers visible, turn lived experience into action and insist that good care includes dignity, communication, cultural safety and emotional wellbeing.

Being heard is about health, dignity and justice Being heard is not a courtesy. In maternity care, it can affect safety, treatment, trust and recovery. When a mother says that something does not feel right and her concern is repeatedly dismissed, she may be left carrying anxiety, anger, grief, confusion or self-doubt. Those responses are not signs that she has failed to cope. They can be understandable reactions to a system that did not listen when it mattered. Justice does not always begin with a courtroom. It can begin with clear records, an honest explanation, a properly investigated complaint, an apology, learning that changes practice or support to understand what options are available. Specialist legal advice can help a mother make sense of complex information, understand her rights, ask informed questions and decide what, if anything, she wants to do next. Not every difficult maternity experience involves negligence, and legal advice is not a substitute for clinical care, therapy or crisis support. However, timely guidance can reduce uncertainty and provide a route forward when someone feels overwhelmed by records, complaints processes or questions about accountability. Our year-round Slater and Gordon legal support page helps mothers find specialist information and routes to support without having to navigate everything alone.

Seven years of turning awareness into action At The Motherhood Group, we have always known that one awareness week cannot carry this work by itself. Across the year, our model brings together peer support, group therapy, practical signposting, community events, workforce training, research, policy advocacy, co-production, conferences and partnerships with NHS services, universities, charities, legal specialists and other organisations. We have supported more than 18,000 mothers, but reach is only meaningful when mothers influence the decisions that affect them. Our Mums Advisory Board and Ambassadorship Programme brings together nearly 60 mothers whose lived experience shapes training, research, campaigns, service design and public conversations. Health equity means working with communities, not simply talking about them. Our Black Maternal Mental Health Project continues that work by centering what Black mothers say about support, cultural responsiveness and systemic barriers. Evidence matters because it helps us move beyond individual stories being treated as isolated incidents. It shows patterns, strengthens advocacy and gives services a clearer basis for change. Awareness must be connected to pathways, resources and accountability, otherwise it fades when the campaign ends.

Mumbrite and the next chapter of community support We created Mumbrite because support also needs to be accessible between appointments, outside office hours and beyond geographical boundaries. It is a culturally inclusive maternal wellbeing and community platform where mothers can discover support, connect with people who understand their lived experience and belong without having to over-explain who they are. Through live audio conversations, peer-support sessions, group therapy spaces, events, community discussions and access to trusted specialists, Mumbrite creates more ways for mothers to ask questions, share experiences and find the right next step. It does not replace the NHS, emergency care or formal mental health services. It provides an additional layer of connection, visibility and practical signposting that can reduce isolation and help someone seek support earlier. This digital community also strengthens our wider work. The themes mothers raise can inform training, research engagement, campaigns and advocacy, while mothers retain control over whether and how their experiences are shared. That matters to me. Lived experience should never be extracted for a campaign. It must be approached with consent, care, purpose and respect.