The Thirlwall Inquiry Report: Key Findings And What They Mean For NHS Accountability

This week saw the publication of the final report of the Thirlwall Inquiry, commissioned following the trial and convictions of former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby. You can read the Inquiry’s summary report here

Lucy Tyler, Senior Paralegal in the Serious Personal Injury team, investigates the Thirlwall Inquiry’s findings and reflects on the lessons healthcare providers must learn to ensure patient safety remains paramount.

The Inquiry’s background and purpose

Chaired by Lady Justice Thirlwall, the Inquiry examined events at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2018, including concerns raised about Letby, the response of hospital leadership and the wider lessons for healthcare providers.

Letby was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of seven others, including one baby whom she attempted to harm twice. Despite concerns being raised by senior clinicians at the time of the offences in 2015 and 2016, the police were not informed until May 2017.

At the heart of the Inquiry are the babies who lost their lives, those who suffered harm, and the families who were denied answers for years. The report examines how opportunities to protect vulnerable patients were repeatedly missed and the devastating consequences of organisational failings.

Key findings of the Inquiry

Lady Justice Thirlwall concluded there had been a “complete failure” to protect babies on the neonatal unit from harm, identifying significant shortcomings in leadership, governance, safeguarding and accountability.

Key findings included, but are not limited to the following:

There had been a “complete failure” to take appropriate safeguarding action, which if implemented, would have prevented further attacks and deaths.

Legitimate concerns of deliberate harm raised by senior consultants were actively silenced by Trust executives. Institutional reputation was prioritised over public safety.

Trust executives delayed informing the police of the serious concerns.

Trust executives intentionally stalled and obstructed the police investigation for over a year.

Families of babies were “kept in the dark for years” regarding concerns that their children may have been deliberately harmed.

Trust leadership failed to act with candour in response to the concerns raised into Letby.

Together, these findings present a concerning picture of an organisation that failed to respond effectively to repeated warnings from frontline clinicians.

The importance of candour and transparency

A central theme of the report is the importance of candour, transparency, and accountability within healthcare organisations.

The Inquiry highlights the consequences of failing to escalate concerns, communicate honestly with families and act decisively when patient safety is at risk. It also serves as a reminder that effective patient safety systems depend not only on clinical standards but also on organisational culture, leadership and a willingness to listen when concerns are raised.

The findings are likely to prompt renewed scrutiny of safeguarding procedures, whistleblowing processes, leadership accountability and the practical application of the duty of candour across the NHS.

Our perspective

The issues identified by the Inquiry are ones we regularly encounter when supporting individuals and families affected by healthcare failings.

Questions surrounding transparency, accountability and organisational decision-making are often central to cases involving serious patient harm. For many families, obtaining answers can be just as important as securing accountability.

The Thirlwall Inquiry serves as a powerful reminder that concerns must be listened to, investigated and acted upon without delay. We will be exploring these themes further in a future blog.

Our Serious Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence teams support individuals and families affected by healthcare failings and understand the importance of obtaining answers, accountability and, where appropriate, compensation.