Fake Pharmacies And Weight-Loss Medicines: When Online Supply Becomes A Criminal Investigation

The rapid growth in demand for weight-loss medicines has created significant opportunities for legitimate healthcare providers. However, it has also attracted criminal networks seeking to profit from the unlawful supply of prescription-only and unlicensed medicines.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has reported substantial enforcement activity against illegal medicines suppliers, including businesses operating through websites and social media.

The risks extend beyond patient safety. Those involved in the unlawful manufacture, importation, distribution or supply of medicines may face criminal investigations and proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA).

For aesthetic clinics, pharmacies, prescribers and suppliers, these developments highlight the importance of understanding the regulatory framework governing the medicines they provide and the businesses with which they deal.

The scale of illegal medicines supply

In January 2026, the MHRA reported that it had seized almost 20 million doses of illegally traded medicines during 2025, with a potential street value of nearly £45 million.

Those seizures included more than 5,000 illegally traded GLP-1 products.

The regulator also reported disrupting more than 1,500 websites and social media accounts illegally selling medical products to the public.

As part of its wider enforcement activity, the MHRA’s financial investigators denied criminals access to more than £2.1 million in assets linked to the illegal medicines trade.

These figures demonstrate that enforcement is not confined to the seizure of individual products. The MHRA is also targeting the businesses, distribution networks and financial arrangements supporting illegal medicines supply.

Fake pharmacies and the risks of online supply

Criminals can establish websites which appear to be legitimate online pharmacies, using professional branding, familiar product names and apparently credible healthcare information to attract customers.

Some may imitate established pharmacy businesses or use social media advertising to direct consumers towards websites offering prescription-only medicines without appropriate clinical assessment.

The MHRA has warned that medicines obtained through unregulated sources may be counterfeit, contaminated, incorrectly dosed or contain ingredients which are not disclosed on their packaging.

In the case of weight-loss medicines, this creates obvious risks for patients who may believe they are obtaining genuine, appropriately prescribed treatment.

However, the regulatory implications are equally important.

A convincing website does not establish that the operator is a registered pharmacy, that the medicines being supplied are authorised for the UK market or that appropriate prescribing arrangements are in place.

Businesses should therefore be cautious about relying upon the appearance of an online supplier as evidence of its legitimacy.

When does illegal medicines supply become a criminal matter?

The Human Medicines Regulations 2012⁠ establish the legal framework governing the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale and supply of medicinal products in the UK.

Depending upon the circumstances, the unlawful supply of weight-loss medicines may involve offences relating to the sale or supply of prescription-only medicines, the sale or supply of unauthorised medicinal products, or breaches of manufacturing and wholesale distribution requirements.

For example, regulation 46 restricts the sale and supply of unauthorised medicinal products, subject to applicable exemptions. Regulation 214 governs the sale and supply of prescription-only medicines, with offences arising under regulation 255 for specified breaches.

The precise legal position will depend upon the nature of the product, its regulatory status, the activities undertaken and the circumstances of the alleged conduct.

Importantly, the fact that a medicine is supplied through an apparently legitimate business does not necessarily establish that the underlying arrangements are lawful.

Businesses may need to consider the regulatory position of manufacturers, wholesalers, pharmacies and prescribers involved in the supply chain.

The financial consequences: POCA and Account Freezing Orders

One particularly significant aspect of the MHRA’s enforcement activity is its focus on the proceeds of medicines crime.

The MHRA has accredited financial investigators who can exercise powers under POCA to investigate assets suspected of being connected to unlawful conduct.

Depending upon the circumstances, investigations may involve cash seizure, restraint of assets, Account Freezing Orders (AFOs), confiscation proceedings or civil recovery.

An AFO can restrict access to money held in a bank or building society account where the court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for suspecting that the money is recoverable property or is intended for use in unlawful conduct.

Crucially, an AFO does not require a prior criminal conviction.

For businesses, the consequences can be immediate. The freezing of an account may affect the ability to pay employees, suppliers and other operating expenses, even where the underlying investigation remains ongoing.

The MHRA’s reported disruption of more than £2.1 million in assets during 2025 demonstrates the financial dimension of its enforcement strategy, although that figure is not confined to AFOs.

Businesses facing an investigation should therefore consider both the substantive medicines allegations and any parallel financial investigation at an early stage.

For further analysis of the AFO regime and its implications for aesthetics businesses, see our previous article, Peptides in Aesthetics and Wellness: The Regulatory and Criminal Risks Practitioners Need to Know⁠.

What does this mean for aesthetic clinics and healthcare businesses?

Although much of the recent enforcement activity concerns online sellers, the issues are relevant to the wider aesthetics and private healthcare sectors.

Clinics offering weight-management services should understand where their medicines are obtained, how they are prescribed and whether their supply arrangements comply with the applicable regulatory requirements.

Businesses should also exercise caution when approached by suppliers offering products at unusually low prices or through arrangements which bypass established prescribing and pharmacy processes.

Particular attention should be paid to products promoted as research peptides or alternative weight-loss treatments.

Describing a product as a research chemical or peptide does not, of itself, determine its regulatory status. That will depend upon the product’s characteristics, intended purpose and the circumstances in which it is presented and supplied.

Equally, there is an important distinction between the lawful prescribing of a licensed medicine outside its authorised indication and the unlawful commercial supply of an unauthorised medicinal product.

Providers should not assume that the availability of a product online means that it can lawfully be supplied to patients.

What should providers be considering?

Businesses operating within the aesthetics and weight-management sectors should ensure that their governance arrangements address the risks associated with medicines procurement and supply.

In particular, providers should consider whether:

Medicines are obtained from appropriately authorised and reputable suppliers.

Appropriate prescribing and clinical assessment arrangements are in place.

The regulatory status of products has been established.

Procurement records and an adequate audit trail are maintained.

Staff understand the restrictions applicable to prescription-only and unlicensed medicines.

Marketing and advertising comply with medicines legislation.

Concerns about potentially counterfeit or unlawfully supplied medicines are identified and escalated appropriately.

These considerations are particularly important for businesses expanding into weight-management services or working with third-party prescribing and pharmacy providers.

A wider enforcement picture

The MHRA’s enforcement figures demonstrate that illegal medicines supply is being approached as both a public health concern and a form of economic crime.

The regulator is not simply removing potentially dangerous products from circulation. It is also seeking to disrupt the networks responsible for their supply and pursue assets connected to unlawful activity.

For aesthetic practitioners and healthcare businesses, the implications extend beyond the immediate question of whether a particular medicine is safe or effective.

The regulatory status of the product, the legitimacy of the supply chain, prescribing arrangements and the potential financial consequences of suspected non-compliance all require consideration.

The fact that a medicine can be purchased online does not mean that it can lawfully be supplied to patients.

As demand for weight-loss medicines continues, businesses should ensure that their commercial arrangements are supported by appropriate regulatory and clinical governance.