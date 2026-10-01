Delayed Sepsis Diagnosis: The Life-changing Consequences

Sepsis is a medical emergency that occurs when the body has a severe response to an infection. Early diagnosis and treatment can save lives. Each September, Sepsis Awareness Month rightly focuses attention on recognising symptoms and getting urgent treatment.

A useful way to remember the key warning signs is the SEPSIS acronym:

Slurred speech or confusion,

Extreme shivering or muscle pain,

Passing no urine (all day),

Severe breathlessness,

I feel like I might die, and

Skin that is mottled, discoloured or very pale. Recognising these symptoms and seeking urgent medical attention can save lives.

In this blog, Zoe Donohue, an associate solicitor in our medical negligence department, explains the life-changing consequences that can follow a delayed diagnosis and treatment of sepsis.

Sepsis Research states that, each year in the UK, an estimated 48,000 people die from sepsis. While many people recover well, others are left with consequences that affect them for the rest of their lives. As sepsis symptoms can initially resemble those of other illnesses, delays in recognising and treating this serious infection can allow it to spread, increasing the risk of organ damage, disability and other life-changing complications.

Why recognising the symptoms matters

When we talk about sepsis, survival rates matter. But survival is only part of the story.

Once an infection spreads through the bloodstream, the effects can be far-reaching and sometimes permanent. For some, sepsis leaves a lifetime of disability, chronic pain, neurological injury, psychological trauma or reduced independence. It can change careers, relationships and family life in ways that were unimaginable before they became ill.

In many of the cases we investigate, one of the key questions is whether earlier diagnosis and treatment could have changed the outcome.

When delays lead to lasting harm

The consequences of sepsis can be profound, even for those who survive.

One client I represented developed septic arthritis following a serious infection. Before becoming unwell, he was working, independent and active. The infection caused significant joint damage, leaving him with long-term symptoms that continue to affect almost every aspect of his life.

Today, he lives with chronic pain, stiffness and reduced mobility. Walking longer distances, standing for any length of time and carrying out more physical tasks can be difficult and exhausting.

The impact on his career has been significant. He has been unable to return to his previous role and now faces an uncertain future. Beyond the financial impact, there is the emotional challenge of adjusting to a life that is very different from the one he expected.

His family has been affected too. They have supported him through ongoing treatment and rehabilitation, while adapting to limitations that are likely to be permanent.

What started as an infection became something that continues to shape both his life and the lives of those around him years later.

When sepsis causes damage to the heart and brain

In another case, my client developed a serious bloodstream infection which progressed to septic shock as well as infective endocarditis, an infection affecting the heart valves.

By the time it was diagnosed, the infection had already caused substantial damage resulting in multiple organ failure, including kidney failure requiring dialysis. Infected material had formed on the heart valve, and fragments had broken away into the bloodstream as septic emboli.

The consequences were devastating.

The client suffered multiple strokes after septic emboli travelled to the brain, causing permanent neurological injury. The infection also severely damaged the heart valve, requiring major surgery to replace it. Alongside this, she was left with significant hearing loss.

What began as an infection led to months in hospital, complex treatment, heart surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation.

Why early recognition matters

Cases like these are a reminder that delays in recognising sepsis can have consequences far beyond the initial illness.

It is important to remember that recognising the signs of sepsis is not only about saving lives. It is also about reducing the risk of long-term complications that can follow when serious infection is not recognised and treated quickly.

Every hour can matter. Knowing the symptoms, listening to concerns and seeking urgent help when someone becomes unexpectedly unwell can make a real difference.

Behind every statistic is a person, a family and a story. For those living with the consequences of sepsis, awareness is about much more than recognising a medical emergency. It is about preventing life-changing harm and protecting futures that can be altered in a matter of days.