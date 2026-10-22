NIHR Launches Funding For Strategic Partnerships With Life Sciences Sector

The National Institute for Health and Care Research has launched the first round of funding for Strategic Infrastructure Partnerships to work with the Life Sciences sector to address health and care challenges facing the UK.

A Strategic Infrastructure Partnership is a new form of NIHR multi-year research funding vehicle designed to form partnerships that will bring together expertise, capabilities and resources from across NIHR infrastructure and the wider health and care system to deliver research at scale.

Funding will be directed towards the 10-Year Health Plan for England and support the shift from hospital-based care towards community-based models of support and treatment. The NIHR is inviting applications in two priority areas:

technologies to enable people to live well and independently at home; and

reducing demand across urgent, emergency and primary care services.

Up to £45 million is available in this first funding round and applicants are allowed to apply for up to £15 million per SIP. The awards are anticipated to be between 3 and 5 years in length. Further details are here.

NIHR intends that the Strategic Infrastructure Partnerships will accelerate the translation of research into life-changing improvements for patients, communities and their health and care.

Burges Salmon has extensive experience advising clients on grant funding and subsidy control compliance issues in relation to major UK healthcare and life sciences programmes. If you would like to discuss any of the above and how we can assist you, please contact a member of our Health, Care and Life Sciences team.

This article was written by Rowan Kelleher.