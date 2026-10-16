A&E Overcrowding Increasing Risk To Patient Safety

A recent study, presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress, has reinforced concerns about the impact of overcrowding in A&E, with a direct association being drawn between overcrowded departments and number of patient deaths.

Study findings

The study found that for every 10% increase in occupancy within A&E, the chance of patients dying in the next 28 days following their attendance rose by 1%, showing a direct correlation between occupancy levels and an increase in patient deaths. This research was carried out during a two-week period in March 2025 across approximately 70% of A&Es in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The study estimated that 550 deaths every week across those regions could be linked to A&E overcrowding. It found that, on average, A&E departments are operating at 175% capacity, which illustrates the extent of the overcrowding problem. To estimate the overcrowding problem, the study calculated how many spaces, such as cubicles, the A&E department had available compared to how many patients were treated.

The study showed that many departments are having to operate far beyond their prescribed capacity and outlined an ‘exit block’ when patients have to wait in A&E because no inpatient ward beds are available. As a result, patients cannot move elsewhere within the hospital to receive the appropriate care and treatment they require. The study indicated that this makes it harder for clinicians to deliver appropriate treatment to patients, or even to provide the minimum treatment required, which can adversely affect the outcome for the patient.

The impact of corridor care

The study also considered the impact of ‘corridor care’, where patients receive treatment in non-standard clinical spaces, such as corridors. Such care is often wholly inappropriate and in itself raises concerns in respect of loss of patient dignity and privacy. The study linked an increased risk of deaths to ‘corridor care’ at a similar rate to that of overcrowding; however, the study acknowledged that occupancy rate in terms of overcrowding is a much easier measure to record and compare, given that ‘corridor care’ is itself very difficult to measure.

Pressures on clinical care

Following this recent study, the President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine called for the UK Government to act to address the catastrophic effect of overcrowding and long waits in A&E on patients. He acknowledged that patients are suffering harm and will continue to do so if there is a failure to act in respect of A&E overcrowding and the need to provide care in corridors. He also noted the impact of working in such conditions on A&E staff, and advised that, should conditions not improve, the NHS risked losing staff as a result.

The findings outlined above add to existing research published by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine earlier this year, which also concluded that excessive waiting times and overcrowding in A&E was contributing to thousands of deaths annually. The findings also come following an investigation by The Guardian newspaper in September 2025, which was discussed in detail in the following blog post by my colleague Mark Havenhand.

Addressing overcrowding and patient harm

Overcrowding has been attributed to several factors, including an increased number of A&E attendances, insufficient hospital capacity and staff shortages. What is now clear is that urgent action is needed to resolve overcrowding, to improve the care provided to patients in need which would thereby reduce the instances of patient harm and ultimately prevent the increase in patient deaths.

A failure to provide appropriate care in A&E, or an unreasonable delay in providing such treatment, could lead to a medical negligence claim, if it results in an injury that would otherwise have been avoided. Where an avoidable injury occurs as a result of substandard care due to delays in A&E, patients may be entitled to seek legal advice regarding a potential medical negligence claim and recover compensation for any injuries or losses.

JMW's clinical negligence solicitors often investigate cases relating to delays, failures in assessment, diagnosis or treatment, and other concerns relating to the care provided in A&E which has led to an injury.