Spinal Cord Injuries: Emerging Technology Update

Technology aimed at improving independence following spinal cord injury (SCI) continues to develop, from mobility equipment already on the market to implantable devices that are still at an early stage of research. This article looks at three different technologies and considers how developments such as these could shape the lives of people living with SCI, as well as what they might mean for future claims.

Tek RMD (Robotic Mobilisation Devices): A revolutionary mobility platform

The Tek RMD M1, developed by Matia Mobility, is a powered standing mobility device already on the market but, so far, little seen in claims. It is designed for individuals with paraplegia or lower-limb disabilities. Its electric lift helps the user move from sitting to standing without having to pull themselves up. Once standing, the device can be controlled with a joystick, with an optional outdoor kit allowing it to be used beyond the home.

One of its more distinctive features is its compactness, which Matia says allows users to navigate smaller spaces and reach areas that may be difficult to access in a standard wheelchair. The standing position also allows users to increase their standing strength and remain at eye level with those around them, offering a greater sense of independence. Contraindicators include having weight and height restrictions due to there being an element of balance required, but there is no age limitation.

From a claims perspective, the potential significance is broader than the head of loss for equipment/assistance with mobility alone. If technology such as this enables a claimant to manage more everyday activities independently, it will affect the level of future care & assistance required, and accommodation claims, often the two largest elements of a schedule of loss. The reasonableness of a claim for a Tek RMD device, (which is currently retailed in the United States at $29,998.00) will depend on whether it provides a meaningful functional benefit to the individual. As well as the initial cost of the equipment, there will be the usual maintenance and replacement costs to factor in. Matia mainly sells the Tek RMD M1 in the United States. However, they direct UK customers towards a local distributor, where availability and cost would need to be confirmed at the time of purchase.

Neuralink: Controlling technology through thought

A more futuristic development comes from Neuralink, the neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk. Its brain-computer interface (BCI) records signals from the brain and translates them into commands that can control external devices. Neuralink’s current trials include people with paralysis caused by spinal cord injury.

The technology is now being trialled in the UK. In January 2026, University College London Hospital (UCLH) reported that seven participants had undergone surgery as part of the GB-PRIME study, which is examining the initial safety and functionality of Neuralink’s implant. One of the first UK participants, medical student Sebastian Gomez-Pena, was paralysed following a diving accident and has since been able to operate a computer using the system. The implant allows his thoughts to perform a function that would previously have required the movement of his hands.

The possibilities extend beyond computers. In April 2026, Barrow Neurological Institute reported that Alex Conley, who sustained a C4/C5 spinal cord injury resulting in quadriplegia, had begun using his Neuralink implant to control a robotic arm, giving him greater autonomy in daily life.

The technology remains experimental, but its long-term implications for claims are potentially significant. If BCIs eventually allow people with tetraplegia to communicate, work or operate assistive equipment more independently, this will affect assessments of future loss of earnings and care. However, the technology is expensive, meaning high costs for maintenance and any specialist support required.

Could the damaged spinal cord be bypassed?

Researchers at the University of Cambridge and Houston Methodist Leading Medicine are taking a different approach. They are not looking at repairing the damaged section of the spinal cord; their long-term goal is to find a way of routing neural signals around it. So far, the work remains at the preclinical stage, with further testing in models of chronic SCI planned before any move towards human clinical trials. If future developments could restore aspects of movement, sensation or autonomic function, the potential implications for heads of future loss will be significant.

What does this mean for claims?

These three technologies are at different stages of development, but they show the direction in which SCI research and rehabilitation is moving and give an insight into what will impact assessing the value of heads of loss in the near and long-term. For claimants with SCIs, they give the hope of a better quality of life. For insurers, the benefits of successful innovation cannot yet be measured. New technology may initially increase quantum due to the pricing of the equipment, but should these devices become sustainable and provide the claimants with greater independence, this would overall reduce reliance on future care/assistance and possibly the need for expensive accommodation adaptations. Expert evidence will be required on a case-by-case basis to consider the extent to which these devices can deliver improvements justifying their cost.