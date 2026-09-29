Thirlwall Inquiry Report Published: Key Findings And Bond Turner’s Response (Video)

Thirlwall Inquiry Published

The final report of the Thirlwall Inquiry has been published, identifying serious failures in management, governance and safeguarding at the Countess of Chester Hospital and setting out 17 recommendations intended to improve the safety of babies receiving hospital care.

Published on 15 September 2026, Lady Justice Thirlwall’s report examines events at the hospital between 2015 and 2018, following the trial and subsequent convictions of former neonatal nurse Lucy Letby.

Bond Turner acted as a Core Participant in the Inquiry, representing the families affected by the events at the Countess of Chester Hospital and helping to ensure that their experiences and concerns formed part of its examination.

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Key Findings of the Thirlwall Inquiry

The report found that:

There was a complete failure to protect babies on the hospital’s neonatal unit.

to protect babies on the hospital’s neonatal unit. Concerns raised by consultants were not acted upon with the urgency they required .

. Senior managers failed to understand that concerns about possible deliberate harm should have triggered immediate safeguarding action .

. Senior nurses did not accept that the consultant’s concerns might be justified , while there was a prolonged delay in contacting the police.

, while there was a prolonged delay in contacting the police. Internal and external reviews failed to properly address whether deliberate harm was being caused.

was being caused. Clinicians who raised concerns became the subject of investigation, while parents were kept uninformed about concerns and reviews involving their babies.

involving their babies. Some babies would have been saved and some attacks prevented if appropriate action had been taken sooner.

The report makes 17 recommendations addressing neonatal monitoring, safeguarding procedures, access to insulin, NHS leadership, data reporting, regulatory inspections and implementation of recommendations arising from public inquiries.

The complete report and recommendations are available on the Thirlwall Inquiry website.

Bond Turner Responds to the Thirlwall Inquiry Report

Carla Duprey, Senior Solicitor at Bond Turner, said: