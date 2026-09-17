Aesthetics Regulation In 2026: An Increasingly Complex Regulatory Landscape

The regulation of non-surgical aesthetics in England is approaching an important turning point. Although there is not yet a comprehensive statutory licensing regime, aesthetics businesses and regulated healthcare professionals already operate within a complex framework of professional, medicines, and product regulation. Further regulation is also being developed specifically for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

The regulation of non-surgical aesthetics in England is approaching an important turning point.

Although there is not yet a comprehensive statutory licensing regime, aesthetics businesses and regulated healthcare professionals already operate within a complex framework of professional, medicines, and product regulation. Further regulation is also being developed specifically for non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

Recent developments involving the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the Professional Standards Authority for Health and Social Care (PSA), Parliament and the Government’s proposed licensing regime demonstrate both the complexity of the current landscape and the direction in which it is moving.

Public understanding of the existing regulatory framework

Recent research commissioned by the PSA highlights public misunderstanding of the current system. Of 1,000 UK adults surveyed, 46% believed that all aesthetic practitioners providing treatments such as botulinum toxin and dermal fillers were regulated by law. That is not presently the case.

Some practitioners operating within aesthetics are doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists or other healthcare professionals subject to statutory professional regulation. Others are not.

The regulatory position can also change depending upon the procedure being performed and whether prescription-only medicines or regulated products are involved.

The PSA has itself highlighted gaps in the regulatory framework applicable to health and wellbeing services, including non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

The current system is fragmented. The rules that apply may depend on the practitioner’s regulatory status, the premises, the procedure being performed and the product or medicine being used.

GPhC enforcement and aesthetics businesses

A recent GPhC fitness-to-practise decision provides an important illustration of how existing professional regulation operates within this environment.

In July 2026, a pharmacist independent prescriber who had worked within an unregulated aesthetics clinic received a warning following concerns relating to the prescribing of Mounjaro.

The concerns included prescribing without consulting patients directly, relying principally on information provided through a non-clinical colleague, failing adequately to assess and verify relevant medical information, and shortcomings in monitoring and safety-netting.

The case shows that working within an unregulated clinic does not reduce a regulated professional’s own obligations.

A pharmacist working within an aesthetics business remains accountable to the GPhC. The same fundamental principle applies to other statutorily regulated healthcare professionals working within aesthetics.

Professional standards therefore operate as one layer of regulation within a sector which does not yet have universal practitioner licensing.

This creates potential regulatory exposure both for individual professionals and for businesses whose operating models depend upon regulated healthcare professionals.

Governance arrangements should consequently reflect the standards applicable to those professionals rather than simply the minimum legal requirements applicable to the clinic itself.

Prescribing remains a significant regulatory risk

These issues are particularly relevant as some aesthetics businesses expand into medical weight-management services.

GLP-1 medicines may present commercial opportunities, but services involving them must comply with medicines regulation and the professional standards applicable to prescribers.

Where a prescription-only medicine is supplied, the prescribing process must be clinically appropriate and capable of satisfying the requirements imposed upon the relevant prescriber.

The GPhC case demonstrates the potential regulatory consequences where commercial systems place too much distance between the prescriber and patient or rely upon non-clinical staff to obtain and communicate information upon which prescribing decisions are subsequently based.

For businesses operating remotely or using digital prescribing models, governance should therefore address matters including patient identification, verification of medical information, clinical assessment, prescribing responsibility, safeguarding, monitoring and continuity of care.

The fact that a service operates online, through an aesthetics clinic or as part of a wider commercial model does not alter the underlying regulatory responsibilities of the prescriber.

MHRA strengthens botulinum toxin warnings

Medicines regulation represents another important part of the regulatory framework.

In July 2026, the MHRA strengthened warnings concerning botulinum toxin type A products following reports of iatrogenic botulism after therapeutic and cosmetic use.

Botulinum toxin products are prescription-only medicines.

The MHRA identified circumstances capable of increasing the risk of adverse reactions, including high doses, use outside licensed indications or at unapproved sites, underlying medical conditions and counterfeit or unauthorised products.

The development reinforces the regulatory importance of product provenance, appropriate prescribing, administration, patient information, pharmacovigilance and adverse-event reporting.

It also illustrates why regulatory compliance within aesthetics cannot be confined to determining whether an individual practitioner possesses an appropriate qualification.

The regulatory chain can extend from the sourcing and supply of a medicine through prescribing and administration to monitoring and reporting adverse reactions.

Product regulation and supply chains

Product sourcing is becoming an increasingly important regulatory issue more generally.

Aesthetics businesses should understand whether the substances and devices used within their clinics are medicines, medical devices, cosmetics or products falling within another regulatory category.

That classification determines the regulatory framework applicable to their manufacture, importation, supply, marketing and use.

Particular regulatory risks arise where products are obtained through informal or overseas supply chains.

Businesses should be able to evidence where products came from, how they were procured and stored, and what records were retained.

The use of counterfeit, unauthorised or inadequately documented products can create regulatory exposure considerably beyond the practitioner who physically administers the treatment.

The proposed licensing regime

The most significant structural change remains the Government’s proposed licensing framework for non-surgical cosmetic procedures in England.

The statutory foundation for licensing was established by section 180 of the Health and Care Act 2022.

The Government’s consultation proposals used a risk-based approach under which procedures were grouped into green, amber and red categories.

Lower-risk procedures would be capable of being performed by appropriately trained and licensed practitioners subject to specified standards.

Procedures presenting greater risks would attract additional restrictions and professional oversight.

The highest-risk procedures would be restricted to appropriately qualified and regulated healthcare professionals and would engage additional healthcare regulatory requirements.

Importantly, proposals have included commonly performed treatments such as botulinum toxin injections and facial dermal fillers within the regulatory framework.

Under the proposals, local authorities would play a central role in administering and enforcing the licensing regime.

For many businesses, therefore, regulation will increasingly operate at both practitioner and premises level.

Select Committee calls for accelerated regulation

In February 2026, the House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee concluded that regulation had failed to keep pace with developments within the cosmetic procedures sector and called upon the Government to accelerate implementation.

That intervention is important because it demonstrates that licensing should not be viewed as a distant or theoretical policy proposal.

The precise implementation timetable and final requirements remain subject to Government action, but the political and regulatory direction is clear: greater oversight, defined standards and increased accountability.

A multi-regulator environment

The proposed licensing regime will sit alongside, rather than replace, existing regulatory obligations. Depending on their activities, aesthetics businesses may therefore remain accountable to several regulators at the same time.

Depending upon their activities, relevant bodies may include the:

General Medical Council;

Nursing and Midwifery Council;

General Dental Council;

General Pharmaceutical Council;

Care Quality Commission;

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency;

Professional Standards Authority; and

relevant local authority responsible for future licensing and enforcement.

Different regulators have different jurisdictions.

An incident may also engage more than one regulatory framework simultaneously.

For example, concerns surrounding botulinum toxin treatment could potentially raise issues concerning professional conduct, prescribing, medicines supply, product provenance and future licensing requirements.

Understanding those regulatory interfaces will become increasingly important.

Governance before licensing

The principal mistake for aesthetics businesses would be to assume that regulatory preparation can wait until the licensing regime comes into force.

The recent GPhC decision demonstrates that professional regulators are already capable of taking action concerning conduct within aesthetics businesses.

The MHRA’s intervention concerning botulinum toxin demonstrates continuing medicines and product-safety oversight.

The PSA continues to highlight shortcomings and public misunderstanding within the existing system.

The House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee has meanwhile called on the Government to accelerate broader regulatory reform.

Businesses should therefore consider conducting a regulatory audit now rather than waiting for the licensing regime to come into force.

That should include reviewing:

the regulatory status and scope of practice of practitioners;

prescribing arrangements;

medicines governance;

product procurement and provenance;

clinical governance and accountability;

policies concerning patient assessment and consent;

complication-management procedures;

safeguarding arrangements;

record keeping;

insurance and indemnity;

adverse-event reporting;

complaints procedures; and

readiness for practitioner and premises licensing.

The regulatory direction is clear

The direction of travel is clear: greater scrutiny of professionals, medicines, products, premises and business governance. The proposed licensing regime will add to, rather than replace, those existing obligations.

For responsible aesthetics businesses, the appropriate question is therefore no longer simply:

“Are we currently required to be licensed?”

It is:

“Can we demonstrate that our practitioners, products, premises and governance comply with the regulatory requirements that apply now and are we ready for those that are coming?”

When Should You Seek Legal Advice?

The earlier you obtain legal advice, the more opportunity there is to identify and deal with regulatory risks before they escalate. Advice can be provided when setting up or reviewing a clinic’s operating model. It can also help when responding to concerns raised by a professional regulator, the CQC, the MHRA or a local authority, or when dealing with an investigation or threatened enforcement action.

Early legal advice can help aesthetics businesses and practitioners understand which requirements apply. It can also help them strengthen their governance and prescribing arrangements, respond effectively to regulatory concerns and prepare for the proposed licensing regime. If an investigation or enforcement process is already at an advanced stage, the options available may be significantly reduced.

Originally published 20 August 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.