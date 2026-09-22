Thirlwall Inquiry Report: Key Findings And What They Mean For NHS Patient Safety

After three years of evidence and testimony, Lady Justice Thirlwall has delivered a landmark report examining how Lucy Letby was able to murder seven babies and attempt to murder six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The findings reveal systemic failures in NHS governance, patient safety protocols, and leadership accountability that extend far beyond a single institution. NHS trusts now face fundamental questions about how they prioritize patient safety over reputation, respond to clinical warning

Law needs all voices to reflect the society it serves. We’re working towards social mobility, diversity and inclusion in our firm and our profession. And we’re focusing on well-being and individuality so that all our people can thrive.

Social and environmental impact are at the top of the business agenda. At Browne Jacobson, we’ve always worked across business and society, and this expertise sets us apart. Here, we champion fairness, make the complex simple and forge connections between clients to find creative solutions. This is how we improve outcomes for every person, community and business we serve.

After three years of evidence, testimony and scrutiny, Lady Justice Thirlwall has delivered one of the most significant reports on NHS patient safety.

What is the Thirlwall Inquiry?

The Thirlwall Inquiry is a statutory public inquiry established to examine the circumstances in which Lucy Letby, a neonatal nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital, was able to murder seven babies and attempt to murder six others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The Inquiry, chaired by Lady Justice Thirlwall, was tasked with examining what the hospital and wider NHS knew, when they knew it, and whether earlier action could have prevented the harm caused. Its terms of reference covered the conduct of hospital management, the effectiveness of governance and safeguarding systems, the role of regulatory and oversight bodies, and whether existing policies and procedures were adequate to protect patients. The Inquiry heard evidence from over 200 witnesses across more than 100 days of hearings.

The Thirlwall Inquiry report is the final output of the inquiry. It spans three volumes, but its core message is clear: patient safety must always come first.

The findings of this report extend far beyond the Countess of Chester Hospital. They represent a fundamental challenge to the way NHS organisations are led, governed and held to account.

Key headlines for NHS bodies from the Thirlwall Inquiry report

Warning signs were present and were missed. Statistical signals of increased mortality were sufficient to warrant investigation far earlier than action was taken.

Senior managers failed to act on clinician warnings of deliberate harm, and instead pursued HR and communications-led responses when safeguarding action was required.

Reputation was placed above patient safety.

External reviews cannot substitute for police referrals where deliberate harm is suspected.

Incident reporting systems were not fit for purpose – sudden and unexpected deteriorations in babies’ conditions went unrecorded, deaths were under-graded, and the Board was left without the information it needed.

Boards must own neonatal safety data in real time, with Board-level monitoring of all child and baby deaths required by 31 March 2027.

Most NHS inquiry recommendations over the last 30 years have not been implemented. The Report calls for independent monitoring of implementation going forward.

NHS trusts should act now to audit governance frameworks, review escalation routes, and map the report’s recommendations against current practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.