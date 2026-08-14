Patient Advocacy Guidance For BRCA Screening

How to stay informed, protect your screening pathway, and get clarity when something feels wrong

Women with BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations rely on enhanced breast screening to detect problems early. Most screening pathways run smoothly, but because they involve multiple teams, occasional administrative issues can happen. This guide helps BRCA carriers stay informed, ask the right questions, and feel confident navigating their care.

Know More, Ask More, Feel Confident

1. Know your screening entitlement

If you carry a BRCA mutation, you are usually entitled to:

Enhanced breast screening (often annual MRI and/or mammography)

Ongoing monitoring through genetics teams, breast specialists and screening units

Clear communication about when your next scan is due

If you’re unsure what screening you should receive, ask your genetics team or GP for written confirmation.

2. Keep track of your appointments

Administrative issues often become visible only when appointments stop or don’t arrive. Keep a simple record of:

Your last scan date

Your next expected scan date

Any cancellations or delays

Letters or emails confirming referrals

If you don’t know when your next scan is due, that’s a sign to check in.

3. Ask the key question

The most important question for BRCA carriers is: “when is my next scan due?”

If your GP, genetics team or screening unit can’t answer this, it may mean your referral hasn’t been processed or your records haven’t transferred correctly.

4. Contact the right people

If something feels unclear, contact one of the following:

Genetics team: Ask whether your referral into enhanced screening was completed and when it was sent

Breast screening unit: Ask whether you are currently enrolled in the high‑risk screening pathway

GP: Ask them to confirm your screening status and check whether any referrals are outstanding

Breast specialist (if applicable): Ask whether they have made or updated your referral

5. What to say when you contact them

Use calm, factual language:

“I carry a BRCA mutation and want to confirm my screening pathway is active.”

“Could you check whether my referral was received?”

“Can you confirm when my next scan is due?”

“Has my screening been transferred to my new hospital/GP practice?”

“Could you send me copies of my referral or appointment history?”

These questions are reasonable and expected, you’re not being difficult.

6. If appointments stop unexpectedly

If your screening: never began, stopped without explanation, or has long gaps with no communication, ask for clarification immediately. Most issues have simple explanations, but reassurance matters.

7. If you’ve moved house or changed hospitals

Screening records don’t always transfer automatically. If you’ve moved:

Ask your new GP to confirm your screening status

Request confirmation from your previous hospital that your records were sent

Check that your new screening unit has added you to their high‑risk list

This is one of the most common points where patients become “lost to follow‑up.”

8. Keep copies of important documents

This helps if questions arise later. Keep:

Referral letters

Appointment letters

MRI/mammogram reports

Any communication about delays or cancellations

If you don’t have copies, you can request them.

9. When to escalate concerns

Escalate if:

You cannot get confirmation of your next scan

You were told a referral was made but no appointment arrived

Your screening stopped without explanation

You were diagnosed after a period when screening should have been taking place

Escalation simply means asking for clarity, not making a complaint.

10. If you believe something has gone wrong

If you discover that your screening never began, stopped unexpectedly, or was delayed during a period when monitoring should have been taking place, it’s important to understand what happened and whether it affected your care. You can request:

Copies of referral information

Your appointment history

Confirmation of when you were added to the high‑risk screening pathway

Any documentation showing cancellations or delays

If you later received a breast cancer diagnosis after a period when screening should have been active, you may want to explore whether missed appointments or administrative errors contributed to the timing of your diagnosis.