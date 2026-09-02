Closing The Gender Health Gap: Understanding The Women’s Healthcare Strategy For England

Women’s healthcare in England faces significant challenges. There are a range of services provided by the NHS to women including gynaecology, obstetrics, contraception and reproductive health however they face several issues including increased waiting times, resulting in delayed diagnoses and treatment, and limited funding.

Women’s healthcare in England faces significant challenges. There are a range of services provided by the NHS to women including gynaecology, obstetrics, contraception and reproductive health however they face several issues including increased waiting times, resulting in delayed diagnoses and treatment, and limited funding.

There are gaping health inequalities between men and women. For example, women spend more years in ill health than men, despite living longer. Healthy life expectancy among women fell by 2.5 years between 2019 to 2024.

There is not just inequality between men and women, but there is is also inequality amongst women themselves. The wealthiest 10% of women live almost 10 years longer than the poorest 10%, whilst the most deprived spend over a third of their lives in bad health. There are also ethnic differences, with statistics showing that the maternal mortality rate for women in England from black ethnic minorities is nearly three times higher compared to white women.

On an international scale, the UK has the 12th largest gap for women globally and the largest health gap across all G20 countries, so it is clear that the provision and access to women’s healthcare is an issue in the UK.

Women’s Health Strategy

The government has recognised the disparity between men and women’s healthcare and is taking action to change it.

In 2022 the government first published the Women’s Health Strategy for England but there was not the means to deliver real and lasting change. It was therefore withdrawn in May 2026, after the renewed Women’s Health Strategy was published in April 2026.

The renewed strategy sets out the government’s ambitions over the next 10 years for women’s health in England. This includes shorter waits for gynaecology care, easier access to contraception, and fewer painful procedures without informed consent or choice of pain relief.

Cervical cancer

The government aims to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040. They plan to roll out home testing kits for HPV, with the hope of increasing participation and reducing barriers to access. The HPV vaccine will also be available in local pharmacies, to allow access for those who missed school vaccinations. The government plans to offer cervical screening invitations, appointment reminders and results through the NHS app, with the aim of increasing uptake and earlier diagnosis of cervical cancer.

The government’s plan to eliminate cervical cancer is also set out in the government’s National Cancer Plan.

Genomic testing

The NHS plans to use technology to advance their services.

As part of the strategy, within a year, the government plan to expand genomic testing for inherited causes of major diseases, including BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes associated with higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer. There will also be follow-on surveillance for female relatives at risk. This will give women the information they need to personalise their care or change their lifestyle.

Obesity

Obesity is a risk factor for women’s health problems, including the increased risk of breast and endometrial cancer, especially after the menopause due to hormone changes. More than half of women are overweight or obese, with rising levels of obesity in girls at primary school age.

It has been found that women are generally less physically active than men, with this gender gap beginning in childhood. As part of the strategy, the government will encourage girls to exercise more at school age and participate in grassroots sports.

Goals of the strategy

Overall, the government will use three overarching benchmarks to measure long-term success. The aim is for the strategy to:

Reverse the decline in healthy life expectancy seen in the 2010s.

Improve healthy life expectancy in the poorest regions to a minimum of 61 years.

Reduce the time women spend in poor health, especially for women experiencing the greatest health inequalities.

Jess’s Rule

Another issue within women’s healthcare is the feeling of being dismissed, as more than 80% of women feel that medical professionals haven’t listened to them. Failure to listen is what leads to tragic cases such as Jessica Brady’s.

Jessica Brady died of cancer in December 2020 at the age of 27. In the five months leading up to her death, she had 20 appointments with her GP surgery but her cancer was not diagnosed. Following a private referral, she was admitted to hospital with stage 4 cancer and sadly passed away three weeks after her diagnosis. Jess’s family campaigned for GPs to advance a patient’s case for review after their third contact with their GP about a condition/symptom, which has now been implemented and is known as Jess’s Rule.

Jess’s rule asks GPs to ‘reflect, review and rethink’ if a patient presents three times with the same or escalating symptoms:

Reflect:Think back on what the patient has said and consider what has changed or been missed. If previous consultations have been remote, GPs are to see the patient face-to-face and conduct a physical examination. Review: Where underlying uncertainty exists, GPs are to consider seeking a view from a peer and review any red flags that may suggest another diagnosis, regardless of the patient’s age or demographic. Rethink: If appropriate, refer onwards for further tests or for specialist input.

The aim is to diagnose potentially deadly illnesses sooner and avoid preventable deaths.

Jess’s Rule posters have been distributed to all GP surgeries in England and will be displayed, with the aim of prompting doctors to revisit patient records, challenge assumptions and remain alert to warning signs that may otherwise be missed.

How we can help

We have successfully assisted several women who have received substandard care for female-specific illnesses:

£150,000 settlement for delayed cervical cancer diagnosis claim.

£800,000 compensation for family of 28-year-old mother who died from cancer after years of negligent healthcare.

£115,000 Compensation for Delayed VIN3 Vulval Cancer Diagnosis.

Originally published 6 August 2026

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.