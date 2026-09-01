Major Change For Event Healthcare Providers: CQC Registration Requirements Extended To Sporting And Cultural Events

Event healthcare providers may soon require CQC registration. Understand the new rules, exemptions, deadlines and compliance obligations.

Healthcare providers delivering medical services at sporting and cultural events should be aware of a significant regulatory development that will bring many event healthcare services within the scope of Care Quality Commission (“CQC”) registration for the first time.

What Has Changed?

The change follows amendments to the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014, which remove longstanding exemptions relating to healthcare delivered at sporting and cultural events and at sports grounds and gymnasiums.

Historically, healthcare services that would otherwise amount to the regulated activity of Treatment of Disease, Disorder or Injury (TDDI) could fall outside CQC regulation if they were delivered:

under temporary arrangements at sporting or cultural events; or

at sports grounds or gymnasiums in connection with sporting activities.

Those exemptions have now been removed. As a result, many providers delivering healthcare at festivals, concerts, sporting fixtures and other events will now need to consider whether they are carrying on a regulated activity – if so, there will be a legal requirement to register with CQC.

Why Has the Law Changed?

This reform follows recommendations made in the Manchester Arena Inquiry, which called for consideration of statutory regulation and enhanced oversight of healthcare provision at events. The Government accepted those recommendations and moved to bring event-based healthcare providers within the regulatory framework overseen by CQC.

CQC has also highlighted concerns arising from its wider regulatory work regarding risks associated with some independently provided event healthcare services.

Who is likely to be affected?

The changes will impact those providing TDDI across a range of situations, including, for example:

gymnasiums (including associated premises)

sports grounds, fields or venues

festivals

night clubs

concert venues

parks and other outdoor spaces

The changes are likely to be particularly relevant to:

Independent ambulance providers

Event medical providers

Organisations supplying doctors, nurses or paramedics to events

Providers operating event medical centres and treatment facilities

Companies providing healthcare cover at festivals, concerts and sporting events

The requirement applies to the organisation or individual responsible for carrying on the regulated activity, rather than simply the clinicians delivering care.

If a provider is already registered with CQC for TDDI they do not have to apply to register again. However, they must review their current CQC registration to determine whether they need to make any necessary changes, for example adding a new location.

If they are already registered for the regulated activity of TDDI, they will also need to update their Statement of Purpose.

Which Services Remain Exempt?

The changes do not bring every form of event healthcare within scope.

Notable exemptions remain, for example:

Genuine first aid services;

Certain transport services operating solely within event venues;

Certain doctor-led consulting room services meeting specific conditions;

Employer-arranged healthcare services for employees; and

Physiotherapy services.

For many providers, the key question will be whether the services being provided amount to first aid or to Treatment of Disease, Disorder or Injury, which is likely to become an important regulatory distinction.

Key dates

The Government has adopted a phased implementation timetable:

7 September 2026 – Registration applications open.

– Registration applications open. 1 March 2027 – Applications should be submitted by 1 March 2027 if you are already providing these services. For applications received on or by 1 March 2027 that are fully complete at the time of submission, CQC will take all reasonable steps to undertake assessment and advise providers of the outcome of their application on or before 6 December 2027.

If you submit your application after 1 March 2027, CQC will still process it but you may not receive the outcome by 6 December 2027 when the requirement to be registered comes into effect.

– Applications should be submitted by 1 March 2027 if you are already providing these services. For applications received on or by 1 March 2027 that are fully complete at the time of submission, CQC will take all reasonable steps to undertake assessment and advise providers of the outcome of their application on or before 6 December 2027. If you submit your application after 1 March 2027, CQC will still process it but you may not receive the outcome by 6 December 2027 when the requirement to be registered comes into effect. 6 December 2027 – Regulation and enforcement commence. From this date, carrying on in-scope TDDI activities without registration will be an offence.

What Should Event Healthcare Providers Do Now?

Although enforcement does not begin until December 2027, affected providers should start reviewing their services now. Organisations that have historically relied on the sporting-event or temporary-event exemptions may need to assess whether they fall within the expanded scope of regulation and prepare for registration.

The changes represent one of the most significant developments in the regulation of event healthcare in recent years and are likely to have a substantial impact on providers operating across the sporting, cultural and entertainment sectors.