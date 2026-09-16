What To Expect With Pregnancy After Stillbirth

Deciding to try for another baby after a stillbirth can be highly emotional. There is no right or wrong answer, no correct timeline, and no single way to feel about it. Many parents experience a complicated mix of hope, grief, fear and love all at once, sometimes from one moment to the next.

This guide is here to give you honest, compassionate information about what pregnancy after stillbirth may look like, from the early decisions through to birth and beyond. If, at any point, you believe that a medical failure or lack of care played a role in the loss of your baby, our clinical negligence team is here to help you understand your options.

Is Pregnancy After Stillbirth High Risk?

In medical terms, a stillbirth is defined as the death of a baby at or after 24 weeks of pregnancy. This is sometimes referred to as late intrauterine foetal death.

Around one in four babies born after a stillbirth will require neonatal intensive care, as there is an increased chance of preterm delivery associated with pregnancy following a stillbirth.

However, although pregnancy after stillbirth is classified as higher risk, most women who conceive after stillbirth go on to have a healthy baby, and knowing the risks means that you and your midwife, doctor and care team can take the steps needed to support you as well as possible at every stage.

What Are the Effects of Stillbirth on Mothers?

The loss of a baby at any stage is devastating, and the effects of stillbirth on mothers are wide-ranging and deeply personal. The emotional and psychological impact can be significant and long-lasting, and it is important to acknowledge this honestly rather than rush past it.

Many parents describe pregnancy after loss as a time of mixed emotions. There is often love and hope for the new pregnancy alongside ongoing grief for the baby they lost. These feelings can coexist, and neither cancels the other out.

Mental health and emotional wellbeing

Women with a history of stillbirth face higher levels of psychological distress. Around one in four women experience anxiety during subsequent pregnancies, and it is very common to feel apprehensive, detached, or unable to connect with the new pregnancy as a protective response. If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should seek support from your doctor.

Pregnancy after stillbirth is, for many people, a very anxious time, particularly as the anniversary of the loss approaches or as the gestational age at which the previous baby died draws near. The third trimester, in particular, can bring intense anxiety for parents who experienced a late pregnancy loss.

If your mental health feels like it is struggling, please do talk to your midwife or doctor. There is support available, including specialist mental health services and organisations such as Pandas, which supports people with mental health difficulties during and after pregnancy, and Tommy's, which offers a dedicated support group for parents after loss. Sands also provides compassionate support for anyone who has been affected by baby loss.

Your emotional recovery

Emotional recovery after stillbirth is not linear, and it does not have a clear end point. Many parents find that a new pregnancy brings up layers of grief they did not expect, as well as new fears. This is entirely normal. Connecting with support groups, either in person or online, can help you find people who truly understand what you are going through.

What to Expect During Pregnancy After Stillbirth

Additional antenatal care and appointments

Pregnancy after stillbirth involves a higher level of antenatal care than a standard pregnancy. You will have more antenatal appointments, typically averaging around ten across the pregnancy, as well as additional ultrasound scans, usually around five more than would be routine. These extra appointments and growth scans are there to monitor the baby's development closely and to pick up on anything that needs attention early.

You will likely have access to a specialist midwife or a dedicated consultant who is experienced in supporting women with a history of pregnancy loss. Specialist clinics for parents after loss have been shown to improve the overall experience of pregnancy significantly.

Your hospital should flag your history in your electronic records so that anyone involved in your care is aware of what you have been through and can give you the extra care and sensitivity you deserve.

Induction of labour

Induction of labour is common in pregnancies after stillbirth, with many women offered induction by 39 weeks. This is often recommended to reduce the risk of another stillbirth during the final weeks of pregnancy, rather than waiting for labour to begin naturally. Your doctor or midwife will talk through the options with you, including the choice between a vaginal delivery and a C-section, so that you can make the decision that feels right for you.

Monitoring the baby's movements

Throughout your pregnancy, monitoring your baby's movements will be an important part of your care. Your midwife will talk to you about what to expect and when to seek help. If you ever have concerns about your baby's heartbeat or feel that your baby's movements have changed or reduced, please contact your maternity unit immediately. You should never feel that you are overreacting or making too much of a fuss. Trusting your instincts is important, and your care team would always rather you call.

The approach of the due date

As the due date approaches, many parents find the emotions intensify. If the due date of your previous baby is close, or if you are approaching the gestational age at which your baby died, this can be a particularly difficult period. Speaking to your midwife or a counsellor ahead of time can help you prepare for this emotionally and put additional support in place.

Pregnancy After Stillbirth

There are several steps that can help support a healthy pregnancy and put your mind at ease. Some of the most important things your care team may discuss with you include:

Attending all antenatal appointments: Regular monitoring helps detect potential problems, such as concerns about the placenta or gestational age, early. Conditions such as placenta previa can be identified and managed with the right antenatal care in place.

Monitoring your baby's movements: Any reduction or change in how your baby moves should be reported to your maternity unit promptly. Do not wait to see if things improve on their own.

Looking after your general health: Eating well, avoiding smoking, and keeping active (where this is safe for your pregnancy) all contribute to a healthy pregnancy and a lower risk of complications.

Being open with your care team: If something does not feel right, say so. You know your body. Your midwife and doctor are there to support you, and clear communication throughout is one of the most valuable things in a pregnancy after loss.

If Your Stillbirth Involved Medical Negligence

Losing a baby is devastating in any circumstances. But if you believe that your stillbirth may have been caused or contributed to by a failure in medical care, it is important to know that you have the right to seek answers.

Medical negligence in relation to stillbirth can include a failure to identify or act on pregnancy complications, inadequate monitoring of the baby's movements, mismanagement of a high-risk pregnancy, or missed warning signs during labour. If you feel that you lost your baby because of care that fell below the standard you should have received, speaking to a clinical negligence solicitor can help you understand whether there are grounds for a claim.