ARTICLE
11 February 2026

European Biologic And Biosimilar Updates

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On January 12, 2026, Sanofi announced that the European Commission approved its Teizeild (teplizumab) for delaying progression to stage 3 type 1 diabetes ("T1D") in adults and children eight years...
United Kingdom Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Emma Murray
Emma Murray’s articles from Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries
Goodwin Procter LLP are most popular:
  • within Immigration, Criminal Law and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

On January 12, 2026, Sanofi announced that the European Commission approved its Teizeild (teplizumab) for delaying progression to stage 3 type 1 diabetes ("T1D") in adults and children eight years and older who have stage 2 T1D. Teizeild marks the first disease-modifying treatment for T1D available in the EU. Sanofi also received good news this month about its teplizumab product for the US market, called Tzield, which was accepted for priority review by the FDA for an expanded age indication to young children with stage 2 type 1 diabetes.

In more European biosimilar news, on December 22, 2025, Alvotech announced that its European commercial partner Advanz Pharma has begun launching Gobivaz® (golimumab), the world's first biosimilar to Johnson & Johnson's Simponi®, across Europe. Gobivaz, also known as AVT05, is offered in both prefilled syringe and autoinjector presentations. In the United Kingdom, rollout is backed by an NHS England tender award, which establishes a structured pathway for integration within NHS healthcare services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Emma Murray
Emma Murray
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More