Virtual And Digital Health Digest – February 2026

January 2026 saw significant activity as UK and EU authorities advanced major initiatives affecting the use of AI, digital technologies, data governance, and cybersecurity in healthcare and life sciences. Notable developments include EMA's and FDA joint principles on the use of AI across the medicinal product lifecycle, the European Commission's call for evidence on the proposed amendments to the Medical Devices Regulation (EU) 2017/745 (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (EU) 2017/746 (IVDR), proposals to strengthen the EU Cybersecurity Act, and important data protection interventions. In parallel, UK and EU regulators continued to focus on the safe deployment of digital tools in healthcare, including new Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) guidance on mental health technologies and ongoing work to refine AI governance. These updates, alongside developments in Intellectual Property (IP) and product liability, signal a rapidly evolving regulatory environment that will help to shape digital innovation and compliance expectations throughout 2026.

Regulatory Updates

Privacy Updates

. On January 15, 2026, the ICO issued updated and simplified guidance on international data transfers to assist businesses with compliance with the UK GDPR. The guidance includes a three-part test for businesses to identify if they are making restricted transfers: (i) confirm the UK GDPR applies to the data, (ii) determine whether the transfer is to a country outside the UK, and (iii) check whether the recipient is a separate legal entity. If all three conditions are met, organizations must comply with the UK GDPR transfer regime, which may include using adequacy decisions, appropriate safeguards, or specific derogations. The guidance includes additional information on multi-layered transfers, the roles and responsibilities for controllers and processors, and a set of FAQs. The ICO has also indicated that it intends to revisit its guidance on transfer risk assessments, and its International Data Transfer Agreement and cloud services. ICO publishes Tech Futures report on agentic AI. The ICO explains that emerging agentic AI systems – AI tools that can autonomously plan and act – pose novel data protection risks beyond those seen in standard generative AI. For digital health, these risks are highly relevant because agentic systems may inadvertently process special category data (including health data), scale automated decision‑making, and create complex controller/processor chains. Furthermore, the purposes for processing personal information may be set too broadly, exceeding what is necessary to achieve the aim. The ICO stresses that autonomy in AI does not absolve organizations of their accountability for responsible deployment.

IP Updates

. On January 28, 2026, the UK government's AI Skills for Life and Work: Patent Analysis reported that AI-related patents grew sharply from 5.2% in 2014 to 20.3% in 2023, reinforcing the rapid pace of AI innovation and adoption. Notably, the dominant technologies remain algorithms, artificial intelligence, neural networks, and machine learning, while technologies such as deep learning and generative adversarial networks are growing quickly in prominence.The analysis also shows that patents now draw on a wider range of AI technologies, increasing from an average of around two AI related concepts per patent in 2014 to more than three and a half by 2023. These technologies cluster into distinct "knowledge packages," some focused on developing AI itself and others on applying AI in areas such as healthcare, chemistry, and medical technology. This highlights the rising need to combine AI expertise with sector-specific knowledge.For healthcare companies, these findings suggest that AI will play an increasingly significant role across research, development, and clinical workflows. Life sciences corporations will likely need to prioritize cross-disciplinary talent, data capabilities, and robust IP strategies reflecting the shift from AI being optional to becoming a central driver of healthcare innovation. UK Court of Appeal Reinstates Abbott's Patent Emphasizing Importance of Consistent Claim Construction. In the July 2024 digest, we reported on the UK High Court's decision that an Abbott patent relating to continuous glucose monitoring technology was invalid for obviousness following a challenge by Dexcom, as part of a broader global dispute between the parties. On December 18, 2025, the UK Court of Appeal overturned that decision and reinstated Abbott's patent.By the time of the appeal, Abbott accepted the first instance judge's narrow construction of claim 1, which required (among other features) that the introducer needle be coupled to the device housing and manually inserted. However, when assessing obviousness, the judge had relied on prior art systems involving automatic insertion of an integrated sensor and sensor electronics as satisfying key integers of claim 1. Abbott successfully argued in the appeal that this amounted to applying a different interpretation to claim 1 for the purposes of obviousness and that this was flatly inconsistent with the judge's construction of claim 1. The Court of Appeal agreed, holding that obviousness must be assessed by reference to the claim as properly construed, and not by reference to a system that falls outside that construction. As there was no evidential basis to support a finding of obviousness on the accepted narrow construction, the appeal was allowed.

Product Liability Updates

Draft statement on liability for AI harms from the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce. The UK Jurisdiction Taskforce (UKJT) of Lawtech UK launched a public consultation on its draft legal statement addressing liability for AI harms under English law. Whilst the lack of an AI-specific liability regime in the UK gives a perception of legal uncertainty, the statement explains that England's common law system already provides a flexible framework for addressing the majority of potential physical or economic harm caused by AI. It emphasizes that AI itself cannot bear legal responsibility, so liability must be attributed to developers, users, and other human or corporate actors through established principles such as duty of care, foreseeability, and contractual allocation of risk. The statement also addressed whether vicarious liability applies to loss caused by AI, whether a professional can be liable for using or failing to use AI in the provision of their services, and whether liability attaches to false statements made by an AI chatbot. The UKJT has requested feedback on the draft statement before publication in final form.

