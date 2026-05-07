Tobacco And Vapes Act 2026 Becomes Law

A person born on New Year's Day 2009 turns 18 in January 2027. On that date, they will become the first adult in British history who can never legally buy a cigarette.

The Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026, which received Royal Assent on 29 April 2026, creates a rolling generational ban meaning that nobody born on or after 1 January 2009 will ever be sold tobacco, herbal smoking products, or cigarette papers. The prohibition doesn't apply immediately. Currently, it looks like retailers have until 1 January 2027 to comply and display the required signage.

The Act goes well beyond the sales ban. It hands the government a broad toolkit: powers to prohibit the advertising and sponsorship of vapes and nicotine products, to restrict their packaging, branding and in-store displays (particularly those designed to catch children's eyes), and to strengthen smoke-free protections in certain public places where children and medically vulnerable people are exposed to second-hand smoke.

Outdoor smoking and the consultation clock

On 13 February 2026, the government launched a consultation on proposals to extend existing indoor smoke-free places to certain outdoor settings and to introduce new heated tobacco and vape-free places. That consultation closes tomorrow: 8 May 2026. We're watching for the government's response.

Enforcement gets teeth

The Act also introduces a retail licensing scheme and stronger powers to tackle illicit tobacco and vape sales. The aim is to stop rogue traders profiting from addiction while responsible retailers play by the rules.

What advertisers need to know now

CAP have issued a note flagging that the new advertising restrictions on tobacco, vaping products and nicotine-containing products won't come into force until the Secretary of State names a date in regulations. But there's a detail worth noting, which is that the Act widens the definition of "tobacco product" to mean any product consisting wholly or partly of tobacco and intended to be smoked, sniffed, sucked, chewed or consumed in any other way. That brings more products within the scope of the advertising prohibition than before.

CAP and BCAP have indicated they'll consider the further advertising provisions in Part 6 of the Act (not yet in force) and are likely to consult on changes to the existing Code rules on tobacco and vaping product advertising. We'll update you when that happens.