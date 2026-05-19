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19 May 2026

London X China Podcast Series - Episode 7: Trends In Global Pharma M&A

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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This podcast focuses on the pharmaceutical industry and, in particular, M&A activity in the sector and the recent surge in licensing deals involving Chinese biotechs.
United Kingdom Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
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This podcast focuses on the pharmaceutical industry and, in particular, M&A activity in the sector and the recent surge in licensing deals involving Chinese biotechs. There are a lot of interesting topics related to the pharmaceutical sector which we could discuss but today we will be covering the following: 1) First, we will begin with an overview of M&A deal activity in the sector; 2) we will then discuss the key legal trends being seen by our deal teams, 3) finally, we will conclude with a discussion on a hot topic in the industry right now, the rise of China's biotechs on the global stage.  

Speakers: Csilla Cao, Siqi Geng

这一期我们会重点讨论制药行业，特别是制药行业并购活动的情况，以及这段时间明显升温的中国生物科技公司对外授权交易。制药行业其实有很多值得讨论的话题，我们这期节目将主要聚焦三个方面：1) 首先，我们会对制药行业的并购交易情况做一个整体介绍；2)再讨论我们交易团队在实际交易中观察到的一些关键法律趋势；3) 最后，我们将重点谈一谈目前行业的一个热门话题，中国生物科技公司在全球舞台的崛起。

Speakers: 曹文旖，耿思琪

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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