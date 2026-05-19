London X China Podcast Series - Episode 7: Trends In Global Pharma M&A

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This podcast focuses on the pharmaceutical industry and, in particular, M&A activity in the sector and the recent surge in licensing deals involving Chinese biotechs. There are a lot of interesting topics related to the pharmaceutical sector which we could discuss but today we will be covering the following: 1) First, we will begin with an overview of M&A deal activity in the sector; 2) we will then discuss the key legal trends being seen by our deal teams, 3) finally, we will conclude with a discussion on a hot topic in the industry right now, the rise of China's biotechs on the global stage.