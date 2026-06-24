Light Sleepers: Optogenetic Stimulation Offers Sleep-like Benefits

Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have discovered that optogenetic stimulation can replicate certain benefits of sleep in awake mice, potentially offering memory consolidation advantages without requiring actual sleep.

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Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison have published findings this month that light stimulation of genetically modified neurons may be used to unlock some benefits of sleep in awake mice.

While introducing the mice to new objects to encourage exploration and wakefulness, researchers ‘switched off’ target neurons and mimicked the neuronal patterns of non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep. The optogenetic stimulation was found to locally reduce sleep pressure in the stimulated brain region without affecting the length of the recovery sleep which followed. A floor texture recognition test also indicated that the stimulation could “benefit memory consolidation similar to sleep.”

These findings not only advance our understanding of sleep mechanisms but also raise interesting questions from an intellectual property perspective. Under Article 53(c) of the European Patent Convention, it is not possible to patent a method of surgery or therapy for humans or animals. However, it would be possible to patent a device designed for optogenetic stimulation, such as an optrode or recording electrode. In a recent article published in Nature Biotechnology, researchers at the University of Macau analysed the global patent landscape of optogenetics. After peaking in 2019, the number of patent applications filed in the field of optogenetics is once more on the rise, along with increasing numbers of clinical trials, particularly focused on treating retinal diseases.

The selectivity of optogenetic stimulation makes it a particularly attractive technology for research into a range of applications, including treatments for neurological disorders. The recent increase in optogenetic patent applications is an encouraging sign of continued innovation and investment in an emerging area of healthcare.

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Conceivably, technologies capable of inducing on/off periods on demand in select brain regions may provide some of the benefits of sleep without paying the full price of sensory and motor disconnection. www.nature.com/...

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