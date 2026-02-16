CNBC: Big Food Gets Leaner With Divestitures And Breakups As Consumers Turn Away From Packaged Snacks

Raj Konanahalli, Consumer Products Partner & Managing Director, discussed how so-called "Big Food" companies are shrinking due to pressures on valuations and are focusing more on their core offerings by disposing the slower, capital-intensive or non-core businesses.
