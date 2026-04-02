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2 April 2026

Our ESG Annual Report 2024-2025 Has Been Published

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Rouse

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Rouse is an IP services business focused on emerging markets. We operate as a closely integrated network to provide the full range of intellectual property services, from patent and trade mark protection and management to commercialisation, global enforcement and anti-counterfeiting.
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The 2024-2025 edition of our annual ESG report outlines our comprehensive approach to diversity, environmental responsibility, employee engagement, and governance.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
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The 2024-2025 edition of our annual ESG report outlines our comprehensive approach to diversity, environmental responsibility, employee engagement, and governance. We are a diverse business of many cultures and high female representation in our leadership, while our carbon footprint management is on a clear path towards Net Zero emissions by 2050. With an enhanced corporate governance model, Rouse upholds the highest standards of ethical practice and risk management.

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