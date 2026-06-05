Law No. 7582 On The Amendment Of Certain Laws Published In The Official Gazette Dated 4 June 2026

The following provisional article has been added to Law No. 5520:



“PROVISIONAL ARTICLE 19 — (1) In order to increase voluntary tax compliance, real persons or legal entities may notify banks or intermediary institutions, until 31 July 2027, of money, gold, foreign currency, securities and other capital market instruments located abroad.



(2) Assets notified pursuant to the first paragraph must be transferred, within two months from the date of notification, to accounts opened in the name of the relevant persons at banks or intermediary institutions in Türkiye, or, where physically brought from abroad, must be deposited into such accounts. The bringing of physically imported assets into Türkiye shall be documented with documents relating to the declaration to be made to the Customs Administration. The Customs Administration shall notify the Revenue Administration of the declarations received within this scope by the end of the month following the month in which they are received.



(3) Money, gold, foreign currency, securities and other capital market instruments owned by income or corporate income taxpayers and located in Türkiye but not included in statutory books shall be notified to banks or intermediary institutions until 31 July 2027. It is mandatory that the notified assets be documented by depositing them with banks or intermediary institutions as of the notification date.



(4) Assets notified within the scope of the first and third paragraphs shall be recorded in statutory books as of the notification date by taxpayers keeping books pursuant to Law No. 213. Taxpayers keeping books on a balance sheet basis shall open a special fund account under liabilities for the assets recorded in their statutory books pursuant to this article. This fund account may not be withdrawn from the business for two years from the notification date and may not be used for any purpose other than capital increase; however, it shall not be taxed in the event of liquidation of the business. Taxpayers keeping self-employment earnings books and operating account books shall separately show such assets in their books. These assets shall not be taken into account in determining the period earnings and, provided that two years have passed from the notification date, may be withdrawn from the business without being taken into account in determining taxable income and, for corporations, distributable earnings.



(5) Persons who do not have income or corporate income tax liability shall benefit from the provisions of this article without being subject to the conditions set out in the fourth paragraph, provided that they bring the assets they notify into Türkiye within the period specified in the second paragraph and document their domestic assets by depositing them with banks or intermediary institutions as of the notification date.



(6) Banks and intermediary institutions shall collect in advance from the notifying party a tax at the rate of 5% over the value of the assets notified to them, declare such tax as tax responsible to the tax office to which they are affiliated by the evening of the fifteenth day of the month following the notification, and pay it within the same period. However, if it is undertaken that the notified assets will be held in time deposit accounts, government domestic debt securities issued under Law No. 4749, lease certificates or venture capital investment funds, the tax rate shall be applied as 0% if they are undertaken to be held for at least five years, 1% for at least four years, 2% for at least three years, 3% for at least two years, and 4% for at least one year. For notifications to be made from 1 January 2027 until 31 July 2027, inclusive, these rates shall be increased by half a point. If the date of 31 July 2027 is extended by authorization, notifications made after such date shall be subject to an additional half-point increase, resulting in a total increase of one point. No stamp tax shall be collected on undertakings to be issued within the scope of this paragraph.



(7) The tax paid within the scope of this article may not be recorded as an expense under any circumstances and may not be offset against any other tax. Losses arising from the disposal of the assets subject to notification shall not be accepted as expenses or deductions for income or corporate income tax purposes.



(8) No tax inspection or tax assessment shall be conducted in any manner in relation to amounts corresponding to the assets notified. However, measures required to be taken under other legislation shall not be affected by this regulation. If, as a result of tax inspections initiated for other reasons or decisions of tax assessment commissions, it is determined that the tax base difference arises from the assets notified within the scope of this article and the amount of notified assets is equal to or greater than the tax base difference, no assessment shall be made in relation to the tax base difference. If, despite the determination that the tax base difference arises from the notified assets, such difference exceeds the amount of such assets, tax assessment shall be made only on the difference. If, as a result of tax inspections or decisions of tax assessment commissions, a tax base difference is identified for reasons other than the assets subject to notification, assessments shall be made without deducting the amounts notified within the scope of this article from the tax base difference identified.



(9) The provision of the eighth paragraph shall not apply if the assets notified pursuant to the first paragraph are not brought into Türkiye within two months from the date of notification or are not transferred to an account to be opened at banks or intermediary institutions in Türkiye, or if assets notified pursuant to the third paragraph are not deposited with banks or intermediary institutions within the period specified in the same paragraph, or if the taxes assessed in relation to the notified amounts are not paid within the prescribed period, the undertakings are not complied with, or the other conditions set out in this article are not fulfilled. In addition, taxes that were not assessed on time shall be collected together with default interest, without applying a tax loss penalty. The provision of the eighth paragraph shall also not apply to assessments to be made as a result of tax inspections or decisions of tax assessment commissions in respect of notifications made under this article after the date on which a tax inspection was initiated or referral was made to a tax assessment commission. Failure to pay the accrued tax on its due date shall not prevent the tracking and collection of the principal tax together with late payment surcharge pursuant to Law No. 6183. Taxes collected shall not be rejected or refunded.



(10) No correction may be made to notifications after the notification period has expired.



(11) The President is authorized to extend the date of 31 July 2027 for periods not exceeding six months each time, up to one year from the expiry date; and the Ministry of Treasury and Finance is authorized to determine the matters relating to bringing the assets within the scope of this article into Türkiye, their notification and inclusion in the business, the forms serving as basis for notification and declaration, the information and documents to be used in the implementation of the article, and the procedures and principles regarding implementation.”

Asset repatriation regime (Provisional Article 19):



This regulation introduces an amnesty mechanism allowing money, gold, foreign currency, securities and other capital market instruments located abroad or located in Türkiye but not reflected in statutory books to be notified to banks or intermediary institutions until 31 July 2027. A tax of 5% is generally collected on the notified assets; however, if it is undertaken that the assets will be held in certain instruments such as time deposit accounts, government domestic debt securities, lease certificates or venture capital investment funds, this rate may be reduced to 0% depending on the undertaking period. In addition, no tax inspection or assessment may be conducted in relation to amounts corresponding to the notified assets; the notification closes past-period tax risks in proportion to the declared amount.