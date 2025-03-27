What Does The New "Mobbing" Circular Bring For Employers?

The new mobbing circular has repealed the previous circular dated 2011 and aims to raise awareness against mobbing.

Turkish law defines mobbing as systematic pressure, intimidation, exclusion actions, or actions aimed at psychological pressure on a specific employee by employers and employees in the workplace. Although the word 'mobbing' is not explicitly mentioned in the legislation, there are various regulations in the legal system to protect the worker. When actions such as belittling, restriction of duties and authorities, exclusion, excessive workload or prevention of work, distraction with unqualified tasks, insult, threat, and mistreatment occur continuously and systematically , they indicate the existence of mobbing.

In 2011, the Prime Ministry had adopted a circular on the prevention of mobbing. Now, the a new Circular titled "Prevention of Psychological Harassment (Mobbing) in Workplaces" has been adopted on March 5, 2025. The new Circular does not introduce significant content changes but brings the issue of mobbing back into focus, encouraging employers to take action against mobbing.

As per the Circular, not only employers, but also managers and employees are obliged to avoid behaviors that could constitute a violation of fundamental rights and freedoms. Thus, employers and managers will be expected to consider all risks in combating psychological harassment and to develop preventive and protective policies.

The committees under the Ministry of Labor and Social Security will also carry out public awareness activities, such as contributing to the development of nationwide policies and conducting training.

What Should Employers and Human Resources Do?

Employers should first consider the issue of mobbing as a whole and implement both preventive measures and practices for identifying mobbing. For instance, employers may;

1. issue and implement mobbing policies ,

2. train the managers and employees by legal experts and occupational health and safety specialists;

3. issue announcements and notifications to the managers and employees to increase awareness.

4. Start a "Mobbing Hotline."

CONCLUSION: The purpose of the Circular on the Prevention of Psychological Harassment (Mobbing) in Workplaces is to encourage employers to take action on mobbing and establish preventive and protective policies.

Employers and HR departments, in collaboration with experts, should establish procedures to prevent mobbing in the workplace, provide training, and make arrangements for potential issues that may arise after mobbing incidents.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.