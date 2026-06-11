New Regulation On Occupational Health And Safety Training Of Employees Published

The Regulation on the Procedures and Principles of Occupational Health and Safety Training of Employees (the “Regulation”), published in the Official Gazette dated 2 April 2026 and numbered 33212, entered into force on the date of its publication.

With the entry into force of the Regulation, the previous regulation published in the Official Gazette dated 15 May 2013 and numbered 28648 has been repealed, and the procedures and principles regarding occupational health and safety training of employees have been restructured.

The key highlights introduced by the Regulation are summarised below:

Expansion and Clarification of Employer Obligations

The Regulation significantly expands and clarifies the scope of employer obligations. It is no longer deemed sufficient for employers to merely plan and provide training; employers are now explicitly required to update trainings in line with changing risks and ensure their periodic repetition. In addition, it is emphasised that trainings must be designed to create changes in employees’ knowledge, attitudes and behaviours.

Furthermore, it is expressly regulated that the cost of occupational health and safety trainings cannot be borne by employees and that the time spent in such trainings is deemed as working time. Where training periods exceed weekly working hours, such periods will be considered overtime.

Strengthening of Pre-Employment Training Requirements and Introduction of a Time Limit

The provisions regarding pre-employment training have been substantially reinforced. The Regulation requires that such trainings be conducted not only practically but also face-to-face. It is also explicitly regulated that risks arising from the working environment must be included in the training content.

In addition, it has been explicitly regulated that pre-employment training must be provided for at least two hours for each employee, and that this duration is not included in the fundamental training period.

In addition, a clear time limit has been introduced for the completion of fundamental trainings. Accordingly, such trainings must be completed no later than three months from the employee’s start date, replacing the previous requirement of completion “as soon as possible.”

Training Durations and the Introduction of The “Lesson Hour” Concept

The Regulation introduces the concept of a “lesson hour” for the calculation of training durations. One lesson hour is defined as 45 minutes of instruction followed by a 15-minute break.

While the repetition periods for trainings remain largely unchanged, a more risk-based approach has been adopted in the allocation of training content. In particular, subjects relating to job- and workplace-specific risks have been more clearly defined based on hazard classes.

Additionally, the minimum duration of fundamental training has been set based on the hazard classification of the workplace; accordingly, at least 8 hours for low-risk workplaces, 12 hours for hazardous workplaces, and 16 hours for very hazardous workplaces must be provided.

Repetition Periods of Fundamental Training

Fundamental training must be repeated at least once a year in very hazardous workplaces, at least once every two years in hazardous workplaces, and at least once every three years in low-risk workplaces.

In addition, it is regulated that additional training must be provided without waiting for these periods in cases such as changes in job position, equipment or the emergence of new risks.

Online Training Arrangements

The Regulation restructures the framework for online training. Accordingly, general, health and technical subjects may be delivered through online, face-to-face or hybrid methods. However, training on job- and workplace-specific risks may only be delivered online for low-risk workplaces, whereas such training must be conducted face-to-face in hazardous and very hazardous workplaces.

In addition, the Regulation requires that online training processes be traceable and that employee participation be structured in a way that allows proper monitoring.

Introduction of a Measurement and Evaluation System

The Regulation introduces an explicit requirement to conduct assessment and evaluation at the end of trainings. In this context, employees must achieve at least 60 points out of 100 to be considered successful. Employees who fail are granted a limited number of additional exam attempts; however, in case of repeated failure, they are required to retake the training.

Further Specification of Employee Obligations

Employee obligations have also been significantly expanded. In addition to attending trainings, employees are now explicitly required to regularly follow the training programmes, demonstrate due care and attention, and participate in measurement and evaluation processes conducted by the employer.

Transitional Provisions

The Regulation preserves the validity of trainings provided prior to its entry into force, allowing them to remain valid within their respective renewal periods. Additionally, it provides that previously undocumented trainings and briefings may be documented within one month from the date of publication of the Regulation.

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The Regulation introduces a more structured and detailed framework for occupational health and safety trainings. In particular, the amendments concerning training methods, evaluation processes and employer obligations require employers to manage their compliance processes more carefully.

The full text of the Regulation can be reached via this link. (Only available in Turkish)