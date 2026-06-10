Employment Disputes And Employee Claims In Turkey

Employment disputes in Turkey are not merely matters of wage payment; they form part of a multi-layered system of legal protections extending from the Constitution and international conventions to employment legislation and Court of Cassation case law.

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Employment disputes in Turkey are not merely matters of wage payment; they form part of a multi-layered system of legal protections extending from the Constitution and international conventions to employment legislation and Court of Cassation case law. An employer’s failure to fulfill its obligations arising from the employment relationship does not only give rise to employee claims in Turkey; it may also trigger a broad chain of consequences, including criminal sanctions, administrative fines, and civil liability. Therefore, a proper legal assessment requires looking beyond the simple question of how much compensation will be paid. This article addresses the legal definition and scope of employee claims, the classification of receivable types, the items commonly referred to as miscellaneous employee claims, the concept of grossed-up wage and calculation methods, and limitation periods. In addition, the procedural rules, evidence management, and common mistakes that must be considered in employment disputes are also covered within the scope of this article.

What Are Employee Receivables and Which Rights Do They Cover?

Employee receivables refer to all monetary or legal entitlements that an employee has the right to claim, arising from an employment contract established between the employee and the employer within the framework of an employment relationship, or directly from statutory provisions. This definition covers not only monthly wage payments, but also severance pay, notice pay, annual leave pay, overtime pay, and many other items. Although the primary legal basis for employee claims under Turkish law is Labor Code No. 4857, the provisions of the Turkish Code of Obligations concerning service contracts also serve a supplementary function in this field.

For an employee-employer relationship to exist within the scope of Law No. 4857, there must be a genuine relationship of subordination. The fact that the employee does not work independently, is subject to the employer’s instructions and supervision, and performs work in return for remuneration constitutes the core elements of this relationship. In practice, particularly where the existence of an employment contract is disputed, courts look not at the title given to the contract, but at its substance, and determine the element of subordination based on concrete facts. This assessment is often the first stage that determines the outcome of employment disputes.

The legal basis of employee claims is not limited to freedom of contract. The law expressly prohibits contractual arrangements to the detriment of the employee and establishes minimum protection standards through mandatory provisions. In other words, a contractual clause stating that the employee has agreed to accept fewer rights does not eliminate the rights granted by law; such a clause is deemed invalid, and the employee may continue to claim their statutory entitlements. In practice, this issue frequently arises in wage and overtime receivable claims.

Particularly in sectors where unregistered employment is common, proving the existence of the employment relationship may create a serious legal obstacle to the employee’s receivable claims. For this reason, evidence management at an early stage—such as systems regularly used in the workplace, bank records, witness statements, messages, and e-mail correspondence—is critically important. Evidence attempted to be collected only after a lawsuit has been filed may not always produce the same result that it would have produced had it been preserved earlier.

Classification of Employee Claims

Employee claims may be classified into three main groups according to their legal nature and source: wage receivables, compensation receivables, and receivables arising from other rights. This classification is not merely an academic distinction; it also has practical consequences in terms of limitation periods, burden of proof, and the procedure to be followed in enforcement proceedings.

Wage receivables cover claims arising from the most fundamental obligation in an employment relationship and directly constitute the consideration for the work performed. Monthly wages, overtime pay, weekly rest day pay, and wage receivables arising from work performed on national holidays and general public holidays are the primary items in this category. The most fundamental characteristic of wage receivables is that they are recurring on a monthly basis and become due once the work has been performed; in other words, the employee does not need to issue any notice or demand in order to claim these receivables.

Compensation receivables, on the other hand, are directly connected to the manner in which the employment relationship is terminated. Severance pay is a statutory protection that must be paid to an employee who has worked for a certain period and whose employment contract has been terminated under the conditions prescribed by law. Notice pay is a compensation item that arises in cases of wrongful termination or termination without compliance with the statutory notice periods. Bad-faith compensation, reinstatement compensation payable in the event of invalid termination, and compensation arising from breach of the employer’s duty of equal treatment constitute other items within the category of compensation receivables.

A comprehensive answer to the question of what employee rights are requires a third category beyond these two groups: other receivables. Annual leave pay, differences arising from the minimum living allowance, receivables arising from wage increases, and receivables arising from the employer’s bonus undertaking are evaluated under this category. Since the legal basis, limitation period, and burden of proof differ for each category, practical legal assessment must be made on the basis of this distinction.

Employee Rights at the Constitutional and International Level

Addressing employee rights solely within the framework of employment legislation makes it difficult to understand the true legal weight of these rights. The Constitution of the Republic of Turkey contains multiple provisions that directly safeguard employee rights. Article 49 regulates the right and duty to work; Article 50 regulates protections concerning working conditions; Articles 51 and 52 regulate the right to unionize; Article 53 regulates collective bargaining agreements; and Article 54 regulates strikes and lockouts. These constitutional safeguards are sources that support the legal foundation of employee claims at the highest normative level.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions ratified by Turkey also play a decisive role in this field. The ILO’s fundamental conventions on the prohibition of forced labor, freedom of association, non-discrimination, and child labor are binding under Turkish domestic law. In practice, however, the effect of these conventions on domestic law is primarily reflected through judicial interpretation.

Although European Union norms are not a direct source of Turkish law, they have served as an important reference framework in the preparation of statutory regulations in the field of employment law. The influence of EU directives is particularly visible in legislation concerning the duty of equal treatment, working time, and atypical forms of employment. This international framework provides a much broader and more comprehensive perspective on the question of what employee rights are than answers based solely on domestic law. Therefore, in an employment dispute, taking international protection standards into account alongside national legislation is important both for lawyers and for persons directly affected by the dispute.

Fundamental Employee Rights Under the Turkish Labor Code

Labor Code No. 4857 is the primary and comprehensive source of Turkish employment law. The Code does not leave the rights granted to employees at the level of mere declarations; it secures them through mandatory provisions and largely renders waivers of these rights invalid. This structure functions as a balancing mechanism that limits freedom of contract between the employee and the employer to the extent it operates to the detriment of the employee.

The right to severance pay is one of the most established protections under Turkish employment law. An employee who has completed a certain period of service becomes entitled to severance pay if the employment contract is terminated under the conditions prescribed by law. The amount of severance pay is calculated based on the employee’s final grossed-up wage and is determined on the basis of one month’s wage for each year of service. Although this calculation may appear simple at first glance, it gives rise to significant disputes in practice: the scope of the grossed-up wage, how the length of service is calculated, and the statutory severance pay cap are issues frequently disputed in practice.

Notice pay arises when an employment contract is terminated without compliance with the statutory notice periods. These periods, which vary depending on the employee’s length of service, create a mutual obligation for both the employee and the employer; however, in practice, it is quite common for employers to terminate employment without observing these periods. In this context, the amount of notice pay is calculated based on the wage corresponding to the applicable notice period.

Wage protection is perhaps the area in which employment law performs its most fundamental function. The Labor Code prohibits payment of wages below the minimum wage and provides various mechanisms to secure wages. If wages are not paid on time, the employee may, under certain conditions, have the right to terminate the employment contract for just cause, and interest may also accrue on overdue wages. The mechanisms under the Unemployment Insurance Fund that secure employee receivables, particularly in cases of collective redundancies and employer insolvency, should also be addressed under this heading.

The duty of equal treatment is a mandatory rule prohibiting the employer from discriminating between employees on grounds such as language, race, sex, political opinion, belief, and similar reasons. Breach of this duty may also give rise to a right to compensation and may form part of the employee receivables calculation. The existence of this protection provides a concrete legal basis, especially where a comparison can be made with other employees in similar circumstances.

What Is Grossed-Up Wage?

Grossed-up wage refers to the total gross wage reached by adding all social benefits, premiums, bonuses, and regular additional payments to the base wage—that is, the employee’s basic monthly wage. In other words, grossed-up wage represents the full economic value actually received by the employee. The importance of this concept is not merely theoretical; it directly determines the calculation of severance pay, notice pay, overtime pay, and weekly rest day receivables.

Main Categories of Employee Claims

Employee claims consist of the various financial obligations that arise during or upon termination of the employment relationship and that the employer is required to fulfill. The most significant items among these are severance pay and notice pay; however, in practice, overtime pay, annual leave receivables, and weekly rest day pay are also integral parts of employee receivables calculations. Each item has a different legal basis, method of calculation, and conditions for accrual. For this reason, correctly classifying the claims and asserting them in due time is essential to preventing loss of rights.

Conditions for Severance Pay and Method of Calculation

Severance pay is one of the most established institutions of Turkish employment law and is a monetary receivable that arises upon termination of the employment contract, provided that the employee satisfies certain conditions. In order to become entitled to this right, the employee must have worked continuously for at least one year under the same employer, or, in the case of a workplace transfer under Article 6 of Labor Code No. 4857, the periods worked under the transferor and the transferee must be calculated together. Severance pay is regulated not under Law No. 4857, but under Article 14 of the still-effective former Labor Code No. 1475. In calculating the one-year service period, actual working days are taken as the basis, including the probation period; as a rule, leave periods, periods covered by medical reports, and absences with the employer’s consent are not excluded from this calculation.

For the right to severance pay to arise, the employment contract must be terminated in specific legally recognized ways. If the employer terminates the employment contract without a valid or just cause, severance pay becomes payable. However, this right may also be preserved in certain cases where the employee terminates the contract: the employee may claim severance pay in cases of resignation for just cause, mandatory military service, retirement, or termination by a female employee within one year from the date of marriage. Conversely, if the employee’s resignation is not based on any just cause, the right to severance pay is lost. Correctly making this distinction is critically important, particularly in how resignation documents are drafted.

In terms of calculation method, severance pay is calculated based on the employee’s final grossed-up wage, in the amount of one month’s gross wage for each full year of service. Partial years are reflected in the compensation amount on a pro rata basis. One of the common mistakes in practice is calculating severance pay based on the base wage alone; however, the grossed-up wage must be taken as the basis in severance pay calculations. How the grossed-up wage is determined has been discussed in detail in the previous section.

Another element that must be considered in calculating severance pay is the statutory cap. The amount of severance pay payable for one year of service cannot exceed the legally determined cap. This severance pay cap is updated periodically, and for 2026, the current figure for the period between January 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026 is TRY 64,948.77. The cap may significantly affect the calculation result, particularly for senior executives and high-salary employees. Therefore, severance pay calculations for employees whose wages exceed the statutory cap require separate attention and expertise.

Conditions and Periods for Notice Pay

Notice pay is the compensation that the party terminating an indefinite-term employment contract is required to pay to the other party if the contract is terminated without observing the statutory notice period. This obligation applies not only to the employer, but also to the employee; if the employee leaves the job without complying with the notice period, the employer may also claim notice pay. Accordingly, notice pay is a mutual sanction mechanism arising from the breach of the parties’ notification obligation toward each other in the termination of the employment relationship.

The statutory notice periods are determined progressively according to the employee’s length of service. A notice period of 2 weeks applies to employees with less than 6 months of service; 4 weeks for employees with 6 months to 1.5 years of service; 6 weeks for employees with 1.5 to 3 years of service; and 8 weeks for employees with more than 3 years of service. These periods constitute minimum limits and may be increased by an employment contract or collective bargaining agreement; however, they cannot be reduced. Contractual provisions reducing these periods are deemed invalid, and the statutory periods continue to apply.

The notification obligation begins to run from the moment the termination notice reaches the other party. Instead of observing the notice period, the employer may terminate the contract immediately by paying the corresponding wage in advance; however, this does not eliminate the obligation to pay notice pay. As with severance pay, notice pay is calculated based on the grossed-up wage. As a rule, the daily grossed-up wage corresponding to the notice period is multiplied by the applicable notice period to determine the compensation amount.

The point that requires attention in practice is that notice pay varies depending on whether the termination is based on just cause. If the employee or the employer terminates the employment contract for just cause, no right to notice pay arises, because termination for just cause may be effected immediately without being subject to a notice period. For this reason, the legal characterization of the termination has decisive consequences, particularly for notice pay claims, and an incorrect characterization may lead both to an incomplete calculation of the receivable and to loss of rights during litigation.

Overtime Pay, Annual Leave Pay, and Weekly Rest Day Pay

Receivable items that are as important as severance and notice pay in employee receivables calculations, but are far more frequently overlooked in practice, include overtime pay, annual leave receivables, and weekly rest day pay. These three items are types of receivables that may accrue during the employment relationship and become due upon termination of the employment contract. Particularly for employees who have worked at the same workplace for many years, the accumulated amount of these items may even exceed severance pay.

Overtime refers to working time exceeding 45 hours per week. The compensation for overtime work must be paid at a rate 50% higher than the regular wage. This right, which may also be used as time off in lieu, is subject to the employee’s written consent. In practice, employers are sometimes seen to deny the existence of overtime work or argue that the corresponding wage has already been paid; therefore, evidence management is of great importance for this receivable item. The employee must prove that they worked overtime, and witness statements, timesheets, security camera records, and entry-exit logs may be used as evidence.

Annual paid leave receivable arises when unused leave days are claimed as a monetary payment upon termination of the employment contract. The employee cannot claim annual leave pay while the employment contract is still in force; however, once the contract ends, the value of unused leave days must be calculated based on the final wage and paid by the employer. Annual leave periods vary according to length of service and are determined as 14 days for 1–5 years of service, 20 days for 5–15 years of service, and 26 days for more than 15 years of service.

Weekly rest day pay is a receivable that arises when an employee is required to work on weekly rest days prescribed by the employment contract or by law, but the corresponding wage for such work is not paid. The wage payable for work performed on a weekly rest day is calculated as one additional day’s wage. In other words, if an employee who normally rests on Sundays works on that day, the employee receives both the wage for the weekly rest day and the wage for the day worked, meaning that work on the weekly rest day is treated as two days. In practice, employers sometimes classify weekly rest day work as ordinary overtime, which results in a calculation error to the detriment of the employee. Therefore, correctly separating and classifying overtime, weekly rest day work, and work performed on general holidays is critically important both for fully calculating the receivable amount and for avoiding procedural errors during litigation.

Limitation Periods for Employee Receivables

Limitation periods in employee receivables constitute one of the most frequently encountered technical issues in employment law disputes. Incorrectly calculating limitation periods, or being unaware that these periods are running, may cause an employee to suffer serious loss of rights due to the procedural dismissal of claims, even in a case where the employee is substantively justified. This section addresses the function of limitation periods in employment law, the periods applicable to different categories of receivables, and the legal mechanisms that affect these periods.

The Concept of Limitation and Its Role in Employment Law

Limitation is a legal institution under which, if a right is not exercised within a certain period, the ability to assert that right through litigation is weakened—without the right itself ceasing to exist. Under Turkish law, limitation does not extinguish the right; it merely limits the creditor’s ability to enforce that right before a court. Since the debt itself does not cease to exist, if the debtor makes payment despite the expiry of the limitation period, such payment is valid and cannot be reclaimed. However, if the debtor raises a limitation defense, the court may dismiss the case without examining the merits of the receivable.

In employment law, limitation periods remained controversial for many years, both in terms of legislation and judicial precedent. In particular, under the framework applicable before Labor Courts Law No. 7036, different limitation periods applied to severance pay, notice pay, and similar employee claims, creating significant uncertainty for both employees and employers. With the amendment introduced by Law No. 7036, the general limitation period for employee claims was redefined as five years. Before this amendment, a ten-year limitation period applied to items such as severance pay and notice pay; therefore, this change has had decisive consequences, particularly for retrospective receivable claims.

The general five-year limitation period begins to run from the date on which the employment contract is terminated. If no lawsuit is filed or no act interrupting the limitation period is performed within this period, the receivable may still exist as a claim, but it can no longer be enforced through litigation before a court. However, the date from which the limitation period begins to run may occasionally become a matter of dispute. In particular, for items such as annual leave receivables and overtime pay, the question of whether limitation begins upon termination of the contract or from the date on which each receivable item becomes due has been subject to different assessments in practice.

For wage receivables, where wage claims become due each month while the employment relationship continues, the limitation period begins to run separately for each wage receivable. This means that in long-term employment relationships, and where receivables span multiple periods, the calculation may become quite complex. One of the frequently encountered problems in practice is the assumption that the same limitation period applies uniformly to multiple receivable items; however, the commencement date and length of the period must be assessed separately for each item.

For overtime pay and weekly rest day pay receivables, the limitation period begins from the date on which the relevant wage should have been paid—that is, the date on which it became due. Since this period continues to run during the employment relationship, it may create a basis for loss of rights, particularly for employees who have worked at the same workplace for many years and seek to claim receivables relating to those periods only after the employment contract has ended. Therefore, determining in advance when employees may claim their receivables and when the limitation period will expire clearly demonstrates why early legal assessment is so critical.

Suspension and Interruption of Limitation Periods in Employee Receivables

Once a limitation period begins to run in employee receivables, this does not necessarily mean that it will continue uninterrupted until its expiry. The law provides mechanisms that allow this process to be suspended or fully interrupted under certain conditions. Suspension of limitation means that the running of the period is temporarily paused due to a particular impediment and then continues from where it left off once the impediment is removed. Interruption of limitation has a much stronger effect: it resets the period and causes it to begin running again from the start.

One of the most important mechanisms interrupting limitation in employment law is the filing of a mediation application. Mandatory mediation is regulated as a precondition that must be completed before filing employment lawsuits. Upon commencement of the mediation process, the limitation period is suspended and does not run until the process ends. If mediation concludes without settlement and a lawsuit is filed within the prescribed period, the limitation period is deemed to have been interrupted. At this point, the proper preparation of the mediation minutes and the lawful conduct of the process may have decisive consequences for limitation calculations.

Filing a lawsuit is also among the legal acts that interrupt limitation. Once the employee files a case before the employment court, the limitation period is interrupted and does not begin to run again until the case is concluded. However, if the case is dismissed on procedural grounds—for example, because the mandatory mediation requirement was not fulfilled—the effects and consequences of interruption may become controversial, potentially giving rise to unexpected consequences to the detriment of the employee. Therefore, ensuring that all procedural requirements are fully satisfied before filing a lawsuit is critically important in order to benefit fully from limitation protection.

Mandatory Mediation Requirement and Process

Labor Courts Law No. 7036 requires parties to apply to a mediator before filing a lawsuit in disputes concerning employee claims arising from an individual or collective employment agreement. This requirement is not merely a preliminary formality; it is a procedural precondition that directly affects whether the court may examine the merits of the case. Lawsuits filed without satisfying the mandatory mediation requirement are dismissed by the court on procedural grounds, without any examination of the merits. Therefore, procedural mistakes at this stage may not always be capable of being cured in later stages.

The application is filed with the mediation office located at the place of residence of the employee or employer, or at the place where the work was performed. Upon application, the mediator is appointed from the list maintained by the Mediation Department and invites the parties to the first meeting. As a rule, the first meeting must be held within three weeks from the date of appointment; however, in mandatory circumstances, the mediator may extend this period by one week. If one of the parties fails to attend the first meeting, the process is deemed to have ended without settlement, and litigation costs are imposed against the non-attending party. This sanction effectively requires the parties to approach the mediation process seriously.

The content of the non-settlement minutes is also decisive for the proper progress of the process. The receivable items forming the subject of the dispute must be clearly stated in the minutes, as this determines the boundaries of the claims to be asserted in the subsequent lawsuit. In practice, it is sometimes seen that only general statements are included in the minutes and that specific receivable items are omitted. This may give rise to disputes over whether those items can be claimed at the litigation stage. Obtaining legal support from an experienced employment lawyer at the mediation stage significantly reduces the risks in later stages by ensuring that the minutes are prepared both procedurally properly and comprehensively.

Filing a Lawsuit Before the Employment Court

After the mediation process ends without settlement, the employee receivables lawsuit is filed before the employment court. As a rule, the competent court in terms of subject matter jurisdiction is the employment court; however, in places where there is no employment court, civil courts of first instance hear these cases in their capacity as employment courts. Since subject matter jurisdiction rules concern public order, the court considers this issue ex officio and dismisses the case on procedural grounds if it lacks jurisdiction.

When filing the lawsuit, court fees and an advance for litigation expenses must be paid. The amount of the fee varies depending on the amount claimed; where an unquantified claim action is filed, the fee is initially paid based on the portion claimed at the outset. Failure to pay the fee properly may prevent the statement of claim from being processed. The expense advance is deposited in advance in the amount determined by the court to cover notification costs, expert fees, and other litigation expenses.

Burden of Proof and Types of Evidence

In employment disputes, the burden of proof varies depending on the circumstances of the case. The general rule is that the party asserting a fact must prove it. However, Court of Cassation case law interprets this general rule in a manner consistent with the distinctive nature of employment law. For receivables such as overtime pay and national holiday and general public holiday pay, the employee is required to prove the existence of the receivable, while the employer must prove that such receivables have been paid. The burden of proof regarding the manner in which the employment contract ended and the existence of just cause generally belongs to the party asserting it.

Payroll records are among the most frequently used documents in practice. A payroll record signed by the employee and reflecting the employee’s actual wage is a decisive source in receivable calculations. However, in practice, cases are encountered where two separate payroll records are maintained for two different wage levels, and the signed payroll reflects a lower wage. In such cases, the employee must prove their actual wage through other evidence. The Court of Cassation accepts that where the existence of a higher wage is alleged despite signed payroll records, this allegation must be supported by strong evidence.

Attendance sheets and timekeeping records are among the primary sources used to determine working time and overtime. Although the employer is required to submit these records to the court, since such records are under the employer’s control, the Court of Cassation recognizes witness statements as important evidence in these types of cases. Bank account records, on the other hand, can concretely demonstrate whether payment was made and the amount of such payment. Where the employee’s wage is paid through a bank, bank statements constitute very strong evidence as to the amount received. E-mail correspondence, message records, and internal documents relating to working arrangements are also increasingly submitted as evidence today. With the spread of remote working models in particular, the importance of digital evidence has increased significantly. For such documents to have evidentiary value before the court, they must be submitted to the case file in accordance with procedural rules and supported against objections from the opposing party.

Witness evidence continues to be a frequently used means of proof in employment cases. The Court of Cassation accepts that conclusions may be drawn based on the testimony of former employees and persons closely familiar with the workplace. However, where witness statements are contradictory, courts evaluate these statements as a whole and seek support from other evidence. Evidence management is a process that directly affects the course of employment lawsuits. Therefore, assessing the legal value of the available evidence before filing a lawsuit plays a decisive role in ensuring that the process proceeds properly.

Common Mistakes in Statements of Claim for Employee Receivables

Although mistakes made in statements of claim for employee receivables often appear technical, they may produce severe consequences in practice. Most of these mistakes can be prevented through legal advice obtained before filing the lawsuit; however, once a mistake has been made, it is not always possible to reverse it. Especially in employment dispute cases, when limitation periods, the scope of the claim, and procedural rules are assessed together, a deficiency in the petition may lead not only to consequences in that particular case but also to permanent loss of the entire receivable right. For this reason, the statement of claim should not be regarded merely as an application document, but as the fundamental legal framework that determines the fate of the case.

Incorrectly or incompletely determining the claimed amount is one of the most common problems encountered in petitions. As a rule, the court cannot award more than what the claimant has requested. Therefore, if one of the receivable items is not included in the petition at all, or is stated in a low amount, this may result in a judgment below the amount to which the employee is actually entitled. This issue arises more frequently in calculation-based receivables such as overtime pay, weekly rest day pay, and national holiday and general public holiday pay. In practice, employees often state an “approximate” amount without making a clear calculation; however, this approach may cause irreparable loss of rights at the end of the case.

In addition, not only the amount but also the correct classification of receivable items is critically important. For example, severance pay, notice pay, and wage receivables are subject to different legal regimes, and each has different rules regarding proof, limitation periods, and calculation methods. Failure to make this distinction clearly in the petition may make the court’s assessment more difficult and may even lead to procedural dismissal of certain claims. This becomes even more significant in cases where multiple receivable items are claimed together.

Another important problem is the failure to draft the request for relief in a clear and unambiguous manner. The statement of claim must clearly specify which receivable is based on which legal ground and which periods it covers. Otherwise, the court may interpret the scope of the claim narrowly or may refrain from examining part of the case due to uncertainty. This situation may lead to serious loss of rights, particularly where the distinction between an unquantified claim action and a partial action has not been made correctly. Indeed, choosing the wrong type of action may directly affect the ability to increase the claim at later stages.

Another critical mistake in practice is the failure to concretize the evidence sufficiently in the petition. Although the burden of proof in employment cases often rests with the employee, it must be clearly stated which fact will be proven by which evidence. If witness evidence is relied upon, the petition should indicate the matters on which the witnesses will be heard, and which allegation each written document supports. Otherwise, the court may refuse to consider new evidence on the ground that the time for submitting evidence has expired. This may seriously weaken the claimant’s ability to prove the case, particularly in files where access to employer records is limited.

Finally, an incomplete or disorganized narration of the factual background in the statement of claim is also a frequently encountered problem. The beginning of the employment relationship, working conditions, wage structure, termination process, and the violations forming the subject matter of the dispute must be presented chronologically and consistently. Otherwise, the court may have difficulty evaluating the file as a whole, which may cause the proceedings to be prolonged or result in adverse assessments. In particular, contradictory statements may become a factor that strengthens the opposing party’s defense and undermines the claimant’s credibility.

When all of these points are considered together, preparing a petition in an employment lawsuit should not be seen as a simple form-filling exercise. Each statement, each claim, and each legal characterization directly affects the outcome of the case. Therefore, a proper legal assessment made at the very beginning of the process will be decisive in preventing potential loss of rights in later stages.

Evidentiary Problems in Undocumented or Unregistered Employment

Perhaps the most difficult aspect of labor law disputes is the evidentiary problem in employment relationships where no documents exist or where the work has remained unregistered. Particularly in small-scale workplaces or partially unregistered working arrangements, employees face serious obstacles in proving the receivables they claim in return for their labor. The difference between the wage shown on the payroll and the wage actually paid, the true extent of overtime hours, or the full duration of the employment period are typical patterns in these types of disputes.

As a rule, the burden of proof rests on the party asserting the claim. However, where the employer breaches its statutory obligation under the Labor Code to prepare and retain employment records, the practical allocation of the burden of proof becomes a matter of special assessment in Court of Cassation case law. If the employer cannot submit legally required documents such as payroll records, timekeeping records, or attendance registers to the court, the employee’s statements may be evaluated with a broader degree of credibility.

Witness testimony is the most frequently relied-upon type of evidence in undocumented employment disputes. However, whether the witness has an interest-based relationship with the employer or the employee is a decisive factor in judicial assessment. The Court of Cassation approaches with caution the determination of excessive overtime solely on the basis of employee witnesses and requires such statements to be supported by concrete facts.

On the other hand, digital evidence is becoming increasingly important. E-mail records, electronic access logs relating to working hours, WhatsApp correspondence, camera footage, and social media posts may qualify as evidence depending on the circumstances of the case. The admissibility of such digital materials depends on proving the integrity of their content and the reliability of their source. Digital evidence management is increasingly becoming a distinct area of expertise in employment disputes. Collecting evidence before filing the lawsuit and doing so in a planned manner helps prevent deficiencies that may not be capable of being cured later.

Effect of Release Agreements and Waivers on Receivables

A release agreement is a document in which the employee declares, after termination of the employment relationship, that no receivable remains due from the employer. In practice, employers sometimes make the payment of severance and notice pay conditional upon the employee signing a release agreement. Although these documents may appear at first glance to extinguish a right definitively, the validity of release agreements under Turkish employment law is subject to very strict conditions.

Article 19 of Labor Code No. 4857 and Court of Cassation case law require certain conditions to be met together for a release agreement to be valid. First of all, the statements in the release agreement must be specific and concrete; broad and vague wording such as “released from all kinds of receivables” is frequently disputed in practice. In addition, whether the receivable amounts stated in the release agreement reflect the true amounts, whether payment was made by bank transfer, and whether the document was signed a reasonable period after termination of the employment contract are also decisive factors in assessing validity.

The validity of release documents signed during the employment relationship or simultaneously with termination is largely rejected by the Court of Cassation. The view that, under these circumstances, the employee cannot make a genuinely free declaration of intent due to economic pressure and fear of job loss has become settled in case law.

Another important issue in practice is partial release agreements. Release agreements in which specific receivable items are expressly listed and payment is made in return may be deemed valid within that limited scope. However, where there is a dispute as to whether a particular item is included in the release agreement or whether the receivable amount was accurately stated, it should not be overlooked that the entire document may be subject to reassessment. The safest way to prevent loss of rights in employee receivables is to obtain legal advice before signing a release agreement and to examine the scope of the document carefully. Once signed, the possibility of withdrawing from the document depends on proving the relevant conditions and is not available in every case.

Importance of Legal Assistance in Employment Disputes

Although employment disputes may superficially resemble a standard debt collection process, in practice they present a highly layered structure from both a legal and technical perspective. When the constantly evolving interpretation of employment legislation, the decisive weight of the case law, and the specific circumstances of each case come together, managing the process without legal assistance may create serious risks of loss of rights. The work we carry out at Paldımoğlu Law Firm in the field of employment law has repeatedly shown that technical mistakes are often the real factor determining the outcome in employment disputes.

The most critical function of legal assistance is the accurate calculation of receivable items. Core items such as severance pay, notice pay, annual leave pay, and overtime pay are subject to different calculation methods depending on the length of service, grossed-up wage, type of termination, and even the content of the documents signed by the parties. Which social benefits, bonuses, or benefits in kind should be included in the wage base when calculating the grossed-up wage is a frequently disputed issue in practice and may significantly affect the compensation amount if assessed incorrectly. Under-calculating, over-calculating, or failing to claim an item at all may produce consequences that are difficult to remedy, especially where the ability to amend claims is limited.

Limitation risk is another area where legal assistance is indispensable. Limitation periods in employee claims vary depending on the type and legal basis of the receivable, and failure to calculate these periods correctly brings the risk of procedural dismissal. In particular, the fine distinctions between the termination date, the moment the employer falls into default, and the due date of the receivable turn limitation calculations into a technical issue. The mandatory mediation process required before filing a lawsuit suspends limitation periods; however, if this process is mismanaged or the final minutes are not closed with the correct scope, it may lead to problems in later stages that are difficult to cure.

Preparation of the statement of claim is also a technical element that directly affects the outcome of the process. Properly listing the receivable items claimed in the employment disputes, accurately identifying the legal grounds, and preparing a complete evidence list shape the framework of the court’s assessment throughout the proceedings. Even if an error or deficiency in the petition is later attempted to be corrected through amendment, it may create additional complications in terms of interest commencement dates and procedural law. Therefore, obtaining legal assistance from the beginning of the process minimizes risks from both a substantive and procedural standpoint.

Evidence management is another frequently overlooked but decisive element in employment disputes. Timely collection and proper submission of evidence such as workplace records, payroll documents, timesheets, correspondence, and witness testimony directly affect the case in items where the burden of proof remains on the employee. In practice, many employees are unable to prove a strong factual case before the court due to insufficient evidence. Legal advice makes it possible to anticipate this risk and strategically plan the evidence-gathering process before litigation.

Finally, effective management of the mediation process is also a critical aspect of legal assistance. A settlement agreement accepted during mandatory mediation may function like a release agreement in later stages and may bar litigation for the items signed off by the parties. For this reason, fully assessing the legal effect of the amounts and scope negotiated between the parties at the mediation stage is not merely a matter of negotiation, but also a matter of legal process management. Paldımoğlu Law Firm provides comprehensive legal support in employment dispute matters from the application stage through enforcement proceedings, and prioritizes the early assessment of technical risks at every stage.

FAQs

What are the labor rights in Turkey? Employee rights in Turkey include the right to receive wages on time, severance pay, notice pay, overtime pay, annual paid leave, weekly rest day pay, national holiday and general public holiday pay, equal treatment, social security registration, and safe working conditions. These rights arise mainly from the Turkish Labor Code, the Turkish Code of Obligations, the Constitution, and applicable international labor standards. In practice, the scope of each right depends on the employee’s working period, wage structure, type of termination, and available evidence.

Can my employer terminate me immediately? An employer may terminate an employment contract immediately only if there is a legally valid just cause. Under Turkish employment law, immediate termination is generally limited to serious situations such as misconduct, breach of trust, absence without justification, health-related grounds, or conduct that makes continuation of the employment relationship unreasonable. If the employer terminates the contract immediately without a valid just cause, the employee may claim severance pay, notice pay, unpaid wages, annual leave pay, and other employee receivables depending on the facts of the case.

What are the rules for terminating an employee? The rules for terminating an employee in Turkey depend on the type of employment contract, the employee’s length of service, the reason for termination, and whether the workplace falls within job security provisions. As a general rule, an indefinite-term employment contract must be terminated either by observing the statutory notice period or by paying notice compensation in lieu of notice. If the employee has job security protection, the employer must also rely on a valid reason for termination. In cases of just cause, immediate termination may be possible, but the employer must be able to prove the legal basis of the termination.

What is the employment notice period in Turkey? The statutory notice period in Turkey depends on the employee’s length of service. For employees with less than 6 months of service, the notice period is 2 weeks. For employees with 6 months to 1.5 years of service, it is 4 weeks. For employees with 1.5 years to 3 years of service, it is 6 weeks. For employees with more than 3 years of service, it is 8 weeks. These periods are minimum statutory periods and may be increased by an employment contract or collective bargaining agreement, but they cannot be reduced.

How is severance pay calculated in Turkey? Severance pay in Turkey is generally calculated based on the employee’s final grossed-up wage. For each full year of service, the employee is entitled to one month’s grossed-up wage, subject to the statutory severance pay cap. Partial years are calculated on a pro rata basis. The grossed-up wage may include not only the base salary, but also regular benefits such as meal allowance, transportation allowance, bonuses, premiums, and similar recurring payments, depending on the nature of the benefit.

What employee receivables can be claimed after termination? After termination, an employee may claim severance pay, notice pay, unpaid wages, overtime pay, unused annual leave pay, weekly rest day pay, national holiday and general public holiday pay, bonuses, premiums, commissions, and other employment-related receivables. The exact receivables depend on the termination reason, the employee’s working conditions, payment records, and whether the relevant claims are time-barred.

Does signing a release agreement prevent an employee from filing a claim? Not always. Under Turkish employment law, release agreements are subject to strict validity requirements. A release signed during the employment relationship or at the time of termination may not be valid in many cases. The document must be specific, reflect the actual receivable amounts, and the relevant payment should generally be made through a bank. Therefore, signing a release agreement does not automatically eliminate the employee’s right to claim unpaid receivables.

What is the limitation period for employee receivables in Turkey? The general limitation period for many employee receivables in Turkey is 5 years. However, the starting date of the limitation period may differ depending on the type of receivable. For example, some wage-related claims become due during the employment relationship, while certain termination-related claims arise upon termination. Because limitation periods may directly affect the ability to recover employee receivables, each claim item should be assessed separately.

Conclusion

Employment disputes are not merely a wage dispute; they constitute a set of interconnected legal processes covering all dimensions of the employment relationship, from limitation periods and evidentiary obligations to the choice of lawsuit type and the enforcement stage. When the issues addressed in this article are evaluated together, it becomes clear how many variables employee claims depend on. Which receivable item is claimed, the date from which the limitation period begins to run, whether the grossed-up wage has been calculated correctly, whether an unquantified claim action or a partial action has been filed, and whether the commencement date of interest has been properly structured at the amendment stage are all independent technical issues that directly affect the outcome. A small mistake at one stage may turn into a loss of rights that is difficult or even impossible to cure at a later stage.

In practice, one of the most common problems employees face is that although they are aware of their rights, they fail to act at the right time. Considering that limitation periods continue to run after termination of the employment contract, that a mediation application may suspend these periods only if the procedure is fully complied with, and that the content of the mediation minutes may play a decisive role in the subsequent lawsuit, when and how the process is initiated is critically important. Similarly, for employers, employment disputes require early legal assessment in terms of proper documentation, payment records, and the completeness of employment contract terms.

In employment disputes, correctly reading the broad picture extending from severance and notice pay to annual leave pay, overtime receivables, miscellaneous employment disputes, and grossed-up wage calculations is decisive both for employees to recover their receivables in full and for employers to defend themselves effectively against unfounded claims. The highly detailed and process-oriented structure of Turkish employment law makes it extremely difficult to manage these disputes without legal support that satisfies the technical requirements of each stage, has command of evidence management, and follows developments in case law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.