Circular On The Prevention Of Mobbing In Workplaces Has Been Published

On 6 March 2025, Presidential Circular No. 2025/3 on the Prevention of Mobbing at Workplaces ("Circular") was published in the Official Gazette No. 32833 and entered into force repealing the previous Presidential Circular No. 2011/2 on this matter, which was published in the Official Gazette No. 27879 on 19 March 2011 ("Previous Circular"). The Circular primarily emphasizes the necessity of preventing mobbing at workplaces to enhance employee motivation, foster a healthy, safe, and inclusive work environment, support effective service delivery, and ensure sustainable employment.

The significant provisions introduced by the Circular are as follows:

Psychological Harassment Prevention Board has been restructured. The Psychological Harassment Prevention Board (" Board "), originally established under the Previous Circular, has been restructured with an expanded scope of responsibilities. The primary responsibilities of the Board include developing nationwide policies to prevent mobbing at workplaces, coordinating training and awareness programmes, conducting public awareness initiatives, carrying out research, and preparing relevant guidance documents.

Psychological Harassment Prevention Board has been restructured. The Psychological Harassment Prevention Board (" Board "), originally established under the Previous Circular, has been restructured with an expanded scope of responsibilities. The primary responsibilities of the Board include developing nationwide policies to prevent mobbing at workplaces, coordinating training and awareness programmes, conducting public awareness initiatives, carrying out research, and preparing relevant guidance documents.

Employers and executives have been assigned with significant responsibilities.

The Circular emphasizes that the primary responsibility for combating psychological harassment at workplaces lies with employers and executives, who must avoid any actions or behaviours that could be considered psychological harassment. Under the Circular, employers and executives are required to identify and assess risks that may constitute or lead to psychological harassment and to develop relevant preventive and protective policies. In this regard, employers are obliged to organize training programs to raise awareness about psychological harassment at the workplace and to inform employees about available reporting mechanisms and their rights under situations where they are exposed to harassment. The Circular also underlines that during an investigation concerning psychological harassment allegations at the workplace, confidentiality and privacy of concerned individuals must be protected, and a cautious, meticulous, and prompt approach should be adopted especially to prevent reputational damage from unfounded claims. Additionally, the Circular highlights the importance of taking necessary preventive and protective measures under collective labour agreements regarding psychological harassment. The institutions to which employees can submit complaints to have been expanded. Employees who are subjected to psychological harassment will continue to receive guidance and counselling from specialized psychologists available at the ALO 170 support hotline. In addition, the Circular stipulates that concerned employees can also submit their complaints to the Presidency's Communication Centre at the Petition Commission of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Human Rights and Equality Institution, and/or the Ombudsman Institution of Türkiye.

In conclusion, the Circular reinforces employers' obligation to oversee and prevent mobbing at the workplace, mandating the implementation of preventive, protective, and awareness-enhancing measures. Accordingly, employers are expected to establish effective policies to protect employees from psychological harassment, strengthen complaint mechanisms, and expand awareness on this matter through regular training and educational initiatives. Additionally, the Circular maintains existing complaint and support mechanisms for employees, while aiming to increase nationwide awareness, expand training and research initiatives, and foster a healthier workplace environment through the Psychological Harassment Prevention Board.

