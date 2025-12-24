New Regulations Increasing Employers' Employment Costs

Batuhan Şahmay’s articles from Bener Law Office are most popular:

The Law Amending Tax Laws and Certain Laws and Statutory Decrees, which introduces regulations that will increase employers' costs related to employment, was published in today's Official Gazette.

Below is an overview of significant changes relevant to employers:

SSI Premium Increase: The voluntary social security premium has been amended to 33% of the monthly income on which the premium is based. Within this scope, the disability, old age, and death social security premium has been increased to 21% of the voluntary social security premium, and the employer's share relating thereto has been increased to 12%.

Within the framework of these changes, a 1% increase has been made to the employer's share of long-term social security branches.

Discount Reduction: For private sector companies outside the manufacturing sector, the 4-point discount applied to the employer's share of disability, old age, and death social security insurance based on the insured persons' earnings subject to premiums has been reduced to 2 points.

SSI Premium Ceiling: The upper limit of the daily earnings subject to premiums has been raised to 9 times the lower limit of daily earnings for insured persons. With this change, the social security premium cap has been raised.

The above changes will come into effect on January 1, 2026.

This bulletin summarizes only the amendments regarding employment costs, rather than all changes introduced by the Law.

