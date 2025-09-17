Work Permit For Turkey: Requirements And Ways To Get Work Visa In 2025

The demand for foreign labor in Turkey has been steadily increasing due to globalization and the country's continuous economic growth. Many employers in industries such as tourism, healthcare, manufacturing, services, construction, and technology prefer to employ foreign nationals. However, this employment process is not merely a matter of employer discretion; under the International Labor Force Law No. 6735 and other relevant regulations, employing foreigners in Turkey is strictly regulated, and violations may lead to severe sanctions. Therefore, the first step for any employer planning to hire a foreign employee in Turkey is to apply for a work permit on behalf of that person.

A valid Turkey work permit not only ensures legal compliance for the employer but also provides security for the employment relationship itself. Employers who employ foreigners without authorization face heavy administrative fines and legal liabilities during workplace inspections. On the other hand, foreign employees who work without a permit may be subject to deportation proceedings. For this reason, it is essential that employers follow the process fully and in compliance with the law whenever they plan to employ a foreign national.

This guide will examine the legal nature of the work permit, application procedures, required documents, employer obligations, remedies available in case of rejection or cancellation, and the rules for extension of permits.

What Is a Work Permit in Turkey?

A work permit in Turkey is an official administrative authorization issued by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, allowing foreign nationals to work legally in the country. Legally, it confirms that foreigners do not have an unrestricted right to work in Turkey; rather, they may only work under specific conditions set by the state.

As a rule, this permit is tied to a specific employer and workplace. For first-time applications, it is generally granted for a period of one year, and it may be extended if the conditions continue to be met.

For employers, the work permit Turkey does more than establish the legal foundation of the employment relationship; it also eliminates legal and financial risks. Employers who hire foreigners without a permit are subject to significant fines, while the foreign employee faces the risk of deportation. Thus, the work permit functions as a legal safeguard that protects both parties in the employment relationship.

Another important feature of the Turkey work visa is that it also grants the right of residence. By law, a valid work permit simultaneously serves as a residence permit. This dual effect simplifies long-term employment arrangements and strengthens the legal status of the foreign worker.

However, the obligation to obtain a work permit is subject to certain exemptions. In some cases, specific categories of foreigners may benefit from Turkey work permit exemptions. For example, foreign caregivers (especially those employed by families) are subject to special conditions.

Types of Work Permits in Turkey

In Turkey work permit is not a single, uniform authorization. Instead, different categories of permits exist depending on the foreigner's status, the nature of the job, and the intended duration of employment. This variety is also important for employers, as correctly identifying the applicable permit type is essential for the acceptance of the application and for avoiding potential legal problems in the future.

1. Temporary (Definite-Term) Work Permit

As a general rule, foreigners start working in Turkey under a temporary work permit. For first-time applications, the permit is typically issued for one year, limited to a specific employer and workplace. Upon expiration, the employer must apply for an extension. The first extension may be granted for up to two years, and subsequent extensions for up to three years.

Therefore, employers must carefully consider the validity period of the work permit when planning employment and ensure that extension applications are filed in due time.

2. Permanent (Indefinite-Term) Work Permit

Turkish law also recognizes a permanent work permit for foreigners who have legally resided in Turkey for many years and meet specific conditions. This type of permit eliminates the need for annual renewals, offering significant convenience for employers. However, this option is available only to foreigners with a long-term and stable residence history. Thus, it should be considered not as an immediate solution for new hires but as a status that may become relevant in later years.

3. Independent Work Permit

Another category is the independent work permit, which applies to foreign nationals who wish to conduct business on their own behalf in Turkey. This is particularly relevant for foreign entrepreneurs who establish a company in Turkey. However, such a permit is not automatically granted merely by being a shareholder or investor. Specific criteria must be met, and the Ministry of Labor conducts a separate evaluation. Accordingly, foreign entrepreneurs seeking to work in their own companies as founders must obtain a special permit under dedicated procedures. For more details, see our separate article: Work Permits for Foreign Company Founders in Turkey.

4. Turquoise Card (Turkuaz Kart)

Finally, Turkish law introduces the Turquoise Card system, designed to attract highly qualified professionals to Turkey. This card grants a foreigner the right to work and reside in Turkey indefinitely. It particularly applies to foreigners with high educational backgrounds who can make scientific, cultural, or technological contributions.

Turquoise Card holders enjoy rights close to those of Turkish citizens. However, the status is subject to a rigorous evaluation process. For employers, employing a foreigner with a Turquoise Card is a significant advantage, as it eliminates the procedural limitations of standard work permit applications.

Comparative Table of Work Permit Types in Turkey

Type of Work Permit Duration Eligible Applicants Key Features Significance for Employers Temporary Work Permit 1 year (first application); 2–3 years for extensions Foreigners newly starting to work in Turkey Restricted to a specific employer and workplace Most common and mandatory first step for employers Permanent Work Permit Unlimited Foreigners with long-term legal residence No renewal required; rights similar to Turkish citizens Eliminates bureaucracy in long-term employment Independent Work Permit Variable Foreigners establishing a business or investing in Turkey Special permit for shareholders and entrepreneurs Enables foreign entrepreneurs to actively work in their own companies Turquoise Card Unlimited (initial 3-year transition period) Highly qualified professionals (science, culture, technology) Rights similar to Turkish citizens; simplified process Advantageous for long-term employment of skilled foreigners

How to Apply for a Work Permit in Turkey

In Turkey, applications for foreign work permits are administered by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security and are conducted entirely in electronic form. Applications are submitted by the employer through the Ministry's official platform, the e-Permit System (e-İzin), using an electronic signature.

The method of application varies depending on whether the foreign national legally resides in Turkey. If the foreign national holds a residence permit valid for at least six months, the employer may apply directly from within Turkey. In this case, the employer completes the required forms on the e-Permit system, uploads both the employer's and the foreign employee's documents, and finalizes the application with an electronic signature.

If the foreign national is not residing in Turkey work permit process must be initiated from abroad. The foreigner applies to the Turkish consulate or embassy in their country of citizenship or in the country where they legally reside. This application is evaluated together with the electronic application simultaneously filed by the employer in Turkey through the e-Permit system. The Ministry examines both applications as a whole and renders its decision accordingly.

During the application process, the employer is required to provide corporate documents, while the foreign employee must submit documents such as a passport, diploma, and employment contract. If the required documents are not completed within the prescribed time, the application may be rejected. In applications initiated abroad, after the foreigner files the application with the consular office, the employer must complete the application in Turkey within 30 business days at the latest.

When the work permit Turkey application is approved, the permit document also functions as a residence permit for the foreign national. Following the approval, the employer is obliged to file the employment declaration for the foreign national with the Social Security Institution (SGK) and commence the employee's social security obligations.

Required Documents for a Work Permit Application in Turkey

The process of applying for a work permit in Turkey is not limited to completing electronic forms. For the application to be deemed valid, all documents that must be uploaded by both the employer and the foreign employee must be prepared in full. Missing or incorrect documents may not only lead to rejection but may also prolong the process and prevent the employer from employing the foreign worker on the planned date. For this reason, the list of required documents constitutes one of the most critical stages of the application.

The documents to be submitted by the employer vary depending on the legal status of the workplace but generally include the trade registry gazette, certificate of activity, tax certificate, signature circular, balance sheet, and profit and loss statement for the previous year. Through these documents, the Ministry verifies that the employer operates an active business and has the financial capacity to employ foreign personnel. Particularly in small-scale companies, insufficient balance sheet figures or capital may constitute grounds for rejection.

The documents to be submitted by the foreign employee include passport details, biometric photograph, diploma or professional qualification certificate (if required for the profession), and the employment contract. It is essential that the employment contract be signed by both parties, as this is considered by the Ministry as the primary element demonstrating the seriousness of the employment relationship. Diplomas and qualification certificates are often required depending on the nature of the work to be performed in Turkey; for example, in professions such as engineering or healthcare, diploma authentication and equivalency procedures are mandatory.

All documents uploaded during the application must be in PDF format and may not exceed 2 MB in size. Furthermore, the biometric photograph of the foreign employee must have been taken within the last six months. If the documents are not uploaded completely and correctly, the Ministry may grant additional time for completion; however, if the documents are not submitted within this period, the application will be rejected.

In summary, full compliance by the employer with its own obligations and the completion of the foreign employee's documentation are essential conditions for a successful outcome. In practice, the most frequent grounds for rejection stem from incomplete or procedurally deficient documents. Therefore, it is of vital importance that employers review each document carefully before submission and, where necessary, obtain professional assistance to ensure the successful completion of the process.

Conditions for Obtaining a Work Permit in Turkey

In Turkey, simply filing an application is not sufficient for a foreign national to obtain a work permit. The approval of the application depends on the fulfillment of certain conditions stipulated in the International Labor Force Law No. 6735 and the secondary legislation issued by the Ministry. These conditions are essentially aimed at demonstrating the nature of the employer's workplace and the economic contribution of employing a foreigner to Turkey. Therefore, it is not enough for the employer to merely submit complete documentation; the employer must also satisfy these legal criteria.

One of the most important criteria in the evaluation of work permit applications is the employment of Turkish citizens in the workplace. As a rule, for each foreign employee, at least five Turkish citizens must be employed at the same workplace. This requirement is intended both to demonstrate that the business is of a scale that genuinely requires foreign labor and to ensure that the employment of foreigners does not negatively affect the local workforce. However, the Ministry may exercise flexibility in the case of newly established companies or positions requiring special expertise, and in some sectors different evaluations may be applied.

Another significant requirement relates to salary levels. The wage to be paid to the foreign employee is calculated as a multiple of the minimum wage and varies depending on the position. For example, in managerial or specialist positions, it is mandatory to pay several times the minimum wage. This rule is designed to ensure that foreign employees are genuinely employed in qualified positions and to prevent the use of foreign employment for unregistered or low-wage labor. Many employers make the mistake of calculating only on the basis of the minimum wage, which often results in rejection of their applications.

In addition, the company's capital structure and financial status are also important in the evaluation of the work permit application. The Ministry checks whether the company has sufficient capital and whether the employment of the foreign national is sustainable. Particularly in small-scale or inactive-looking companies, insufficient balance sheet figures may result in rejection. For this reason, it is of great importance that employers prepare their corporate documents in a manner that demonstrates updated and strong financial standing prior to the application.

Finally, specific conditions apply to certain professions and sectors. For example, in fields such as engineering, healthcare, and education, the foreign employee must possess the relevant diploma and a recognized equivalency certificate valid in Turkey. In addition, separate guidelines have been issued for sectors such as agriculture, livestock, or domestic services, where special conditions are prescribed. The employer's lack of awareness of these special criteria may constitute a serious deficiency leading to rejection of the application.

In summary, the granting of a foreign work permit does not depend solely on the completion of application documents, but also on the fulfillment of numerous factors ranging from the employer's staffing structure to the foreign employee's salary level. Employers' accurate assessment of these conditions is indispensable for the approval of the application and for avoiding future legal or administrative problems.

Rejection of a Work Permit Application in Turkey

The most common issue in work permit applications is not the incomplete submission of documents but rather the employer's failure to meet the evaluation criteria established by the Ministry. Within the framework of the International Labor Force Law No. 6735 and the relevant secondary legislation, the employer's financial and administrative capacity, as well as the foreigner's contribution to the national economy, are examined in detail. Therefore, each application is subject to strict scrutiny not only in terms of form but also in terms of substance.

One of the most frequent reasons for rejection is the failure to employ at least five Turkish citizens in the workplace. This statutory requirement obliges the employer to employ a sufficient number of local workers for each foreign employee. Only in newly established companies may this rule be applied flexibly during the first six months of the application; however, after the sixth month, compliance with this criterion becomes mandatory.

Another significant reason for rejection is the insufficiency of the employer's financial capacity. According to the current regulation, newly established companies subject to the balance sheet accounting system must have a paid-in capital of at least TRY 500,000, whereas operating companies must meet at least one of the following requirements: TRY 500,000 paid-in capital, TRY 8,000,000 annual net sales, or USD 150,000 in exports. Failure to meet any of these financial criteria results in rejection of the application.

The wage to be paid to the foreigner is also carefully examined in work permit applications. The Ministry requires that the declared salary be a multiple of the minimum wage depending on the position. For example, for senior executives the wage must be at least five times the minimum wage, for engineers and architects four times, and for specialist positions two times. Declaring a salary below these thresholds will lead to rejection of the application.

Finally, there are other factors that may result in rejection of the application. These include failure to upload documents in the proper format, errors or deficiencies in the employment contract, lack of diploma equivalency approval in professions where such is required, or submission of an application despite the foreigner having previously been deported or subject to an entry ban into Turkey.

In summary, a work permit application is not merely a technical procedure but rather a process in which both the employer's employment capacity and the qualifications of the foreign employee are examined holistically. Therefore, to avoid rejection, it is essential not only to prepare all required documents completely but also to comply carefully with the Ministry's current criteria.

What to Do in Case of Rejection of a Work Permit Application in Turkey

The rejection of a work permit application in Turkey does not only result in a loss of time for the employer, but also disrupts planned foreign employment and causes interruptions in business operations. However, a rejection decision does not mean that the process is definitively closed. The legislation grants employers the right to file both an administrative objection and to pursue judicial remedies.

The first course of action following a rejection is the administrative objection mechanism. Against rejection decisions, refusals of extension requests, cancellations, or termination decisions issued by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the employer may file an objection with the Ministry within 30 days of the notification of the decision. At this stage, the objection petition must not consist of general statements only; it must be supported by concrete information and documents directly addressing the grounds for rejection. For example, in the case of rejection based on an insufficient number of Turkish employees, submitting new SGK employment registration records may reverse the decision. In the case of rejection based on financial insufficiency, presenting documents showing a capital increase or updated balance sheet entries may change the course of the process. Since even a small mistake at this stage may lead to permanent rejection of the application, obtaining professional assistance in the preparation of the objection petition is critically important for employers.

If the administrative objection is unsuccessful, the employer may then resort to the judicial path. Since the rejection of a work permit constitutes an administrative act, the employer may file an annulment lawsuit before the administrative court. In such lawsuits, arguments may include violations of legislation by the Ministry, misapplication of the criteria, or failure to consider relevant evidence. However, administrative litigation requires technical expertise, and to avoid dismissal on procedural grounds, petitions must be drafted on a strong legal basis. At this stage, it becomes practically essential for the employer to act with the support of a lawyer specialized in the field to ensure that the process proceeds correctly.

A third option following rejection is the re-application process. Once deficiencies are remedied and new conditions are fulfilled, a new application may be filed for the same foreign employee. For instance, if an application was rejected because the declared salary was below the statutory requirement, the process may be restarted by preparing a new employment contract in compliance with the law. However, repeat applications filed without remedying the deficiencies of the previous application will only result in a waste of time and resources. Therefore, the documents submitted in the re-application must be capable of eliminating the grounds for the initial rejection.

In conclusion, the rejection of a work permit application in Turkey does not mean that the process has entirely ended for the employer. However, whether it is the preparation of an objection petition, initiating judicial proceedings, or strategically planning a new application, the process requires significant legal expertise. If the employer acts alone, even a small procedural error may result in the failure of the entire process, whereas working with an experienced attorney will not only increase the chances of a successful objection but will also ensure that any new applications are built on the correct legal foundations.

Extension of a Work Permit in Turkey

In Turkey work permits are, as a rule, granted for a limited period and are usually issued for one year in the first application. If the employment relationship continues at the end of this period, the employer must file an extension application. Extension applications may be submitted at the earliest 60 days before the expiration date of the current permit and no later than the day the permit expires. Failure to meet these deadlines results in the termination of the permit, and the employer must restart the process from the initial application stage. At the first extension, a permit may be granted for a maximum of two years, and for subsequent applications, for up to three years.

For the extension application to be approved, both the employer and the foreign employee must continue to meet all statutory requirements. The Ministry conducts a detailed review of social security premium payments, salary declarations, Turkish employee quotas, and financial capacity. Therefore, the extension stage is not merely a "routine procedure" but a critical phase in which the Ministry verifies whether the workplace has fulfilled its obligations. Even minor deficiencies may result in the loss of the permit. For this reason, it is highly advisable that employers manage this process with professional legal assistance in order to minimize future risks.

Cancellation of a Work Permit in Turkey

Even after a work permit has been granted, in certain circumstances it may be canceled by the Ministry. The most common grounds for cancellation include the failure of the foreign employee to actually commence work under the permit, the employer's failure to fulfill social security obligations, discrepancies in the declared salary, or the elimination of the employment conditions in the workplace. Additionally, acts of the foreign employee contrary to public order, or becoming subject to an entry ban into Turkey, may also serve as grounds for cancellation.

The cancellation of a work permit does not only result in the foreign employee losing the right to work; it also creates administrative liabilities for the employer. Since cancellation simultaneously terminates the foreign employee's right of residence, it carries serious legal consequences for both the employee and the employer. Therefore, employers must foresee situations that may lead to cancellation and strictly comply with their obligations.

What to Do in Case of Cancellation of a Work Permit

When a work permit is canceled by the Ministry, the foreign employee not only loses the existing employment relationship but also the right to reside in Turkey. Cancellation is often due to the employer's failure to fulfill obligations (such as failure to pay social security premiums, non-payment of declared wages, or failure to meet the Turkish employment quota) or due to conduct of the foreigner contrary to public order. In such cases, the foreign employee is deemed to be working without authorization and may be subject to deportation proceedings, while the employer faces administrative fines and inspection risks.

As in cases of rejection, it is possible to file an objection with the Ministry within 30 days of the cancellation decision. The employer may submit an objection accompanied by documents that eliminate the grounds for cancellation. For example, if the permit was canceled due to insufficient Turkish employees, the employer may prove compliance by presenting new SGK employment registrations. As a result of the objection, the cancellation may be revoked, or the Ministry may uphold its decision. In addition, once the cancellation becomes final, it is possible to file a new work permit application for the same foreign national, provided that the previous deficiencies are remedied.

For the employer, cancellation decisions have not only legal consequences but also practical effects on the continuity of business operations. Since cancellation terminates the foreign employee's right to remain and work in Turkey, the employer must immediately develop an alternative solution. In such cases, effective management of the process is critical to avoiding administrative sanctions and ensuring uninterrupted business operations. Attempting to handle cancellation procedures alone often leads to further rejections of new applications or complicates the process even more. Therefore, in the aftermath of cancellation, it is the most prudent and secure approach for employers to manage the entire process—from the objection petition to the new application strategy—under the guidance of an experienced lawyer in Turkey.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to get a work permit in Turkey?

Work permit applications are filed electronically by the employer through the Ministry of Labor and Social Security's official e-Permit system, using an electronic signature. If the foreigner holds a residence permit valid for at least six months in Turkey, the application can be made domestically; otherwise, the foreigner must first apply to the Turkish consulate in their country to obtain a reference number, which is then used for the employer's online application.

What is required for a foreign work permit?

Both employer and foreign employee documents are required. From the employer: trade registry gazette, certificate of activity, tax certificate, balance sheet, and signature circular. From the foreign employee: passport, diploma (and equivalency certificate if required for the profession), biometric photograph, and an employment contract. All documents must be uploaded to the system in full and in compliance with formal requirements.

How long does it take to get a work permit in Turkey?

According to the legislation, if the application is duly filed and all documents are complete, the process is finalized within 30 days. If the Ministry requests additional documents or information, the 30-day period starts from the date the deficiencies are completed.

What is a work permit exemption?

Certain foreigners are allowed to work in Turkey without a work permit under specific circumstances defined by law. For example, visiting academics on short-term assignments, artists performing for a limited period, or experts working on specific projects may be considered under work permit exemptions. However, these exemptions are strictly limited in scope.

Can I work while waiting for a work permit?

No. Employing a foreigner without a valid work permit results in deportation proceedings against the foreign employee and exposes the employer to heavy administrative fines and legal liabilities. Therefore, foreigners must always be employed with proper authorization.

Conclusion

The employment of foreign labor in Turkey presents significant opportunities for employers, yet it is subject to strict legal regulations. The most critical issues include how to apply for a work permit, which documents are required, how to meet financial and staffing criteria, and what remedies are available in case of rejection or cancellation. It must always be kept in mind that the process is not a mere technical paperwork procedure but rather a comprehensive review and inspection conducted by the Ministry.

Incomplete or incorrect applications may cause the employer to lose valuable time and may jeopardize the legal status of the foreign worker. Therefore, employers must be well-versed not only in the legislation but also in the current administrative practice when managing the work permit process. In most cases, successful completion of the process is only possible under the guidance of an experienced attorney in Turkey. This ensures that the work permit application is secured and that potential future legal risks are minimized.

