Monetary Limits For Consumer Arbitration Committee Has Been Updated

Within the scope of Law No. 6502, the monetary limits applicable to consumer disputes have been revised and increased in accordance with the revaluation rate. These adjustments have been published in the Official Gazette to take effect as of 2025.

The Communiqué updates the monetary limits to be applied for 2025 in line with the revaluation rate of 43.93% set for 2024. Accordingly, disputes with a value below 149,000 TRY fall under the jurisdiction of Provincial or District Consumer Arbitration Committees.

Applications may be submitted to the arbitration committees located in the consumer's place of residence or where the transaction occurred. In districts where no arbitration committee exists, applications shall be filed with district governorships, which will forward them to the relevant Consumer Arbitration Committee. Provincial and District Consumer Arbitration Committees will operate within the boundaries of their respective provinces and districts. In areas without an established committee, the Ministry will designate the competent committee.

The Communiqué, prepared based on the relevant provisions of Law No. 6502 and its Regulation, will enter into force on January 1, 2025, and will be executed under the authority of the Minister of Trade. The new regulation aims to facilitate the resolution process of consumer disputes.

You can access the relevant Communiqué (only available in Turkish) through this link.

