Amendments To The Regulation On Distance Contracts: Return Shipping Fees And Right Of Withdrawal For Electronics

With the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Distance Contracts ("Amending Regulation") published in the Official Gazette dated May 24, 2025 and numbered 32909, important amendments were made regarding distance sales. The key changes introduced by the Amending Regulation are as follows:

I. Consumers Will Not Be Held Responsible for Return-Related Costs

Pursuant to the "Regulation Amending the Regulation on Distance Contracts" published in the Official Gazette dated August 23, 2022 and numbered 31932 the regulation stipulating that in the exercise of the right of withdrawal, the amount of the return costs determined not to exceed the delivery costs for the return can be covered by the consumer has been removed before entering into force pursuant to Art. 2 of the Amendment Regulation.



Pursuant to the said amendment, if the seller sends the goods back for return, the consumer will not be held responsible for the costs regarding the return of the goods.



II. Consumers Will Be Able to Exercise the Right of Withdrawal for Contracts Related to Delivered Mobile Phones, Smartwatches, Tablets, and Computers



Similarly, the limitation that the right of withdrawal cannot be exercised in contracts regarding mobile phones, smart watches, tablets and computers, which was introduced by the "Regulation Amending the Regulation on Distance Contracts" published in the Official Gazette dated August 23, 2022 and numbered 31932 and which will enter into force as of 01.01.2026, has been removed before entering into force pursuant to Article 4 of the Amending Regulation.



In this context, consumers will be able to use the right of withdrawal for cell phones, smart watches, tablets and computers.



It is clear that the amendment can be considered as a step backwards within the scope of the Consumer legislation, as well as a result of strengthening the rights of the consumer.



You can access the Amending Regulation via the link below:



https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/ eskiler/ 2025/05/ 20250524-2.htm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.