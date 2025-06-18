Amendments To The Regulation On Distance Contracts: Return Shipping Fees And Right Of Withdrawal For Electronics

With the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Distance Contracts ("Amending Regulation") published in the Official Gazette dated May 24, 2025 and numbered 32909, important amendments were made regarding distance sales. The key changes introduced by the Amending Regulation are as follows:
I. Consumers Will Not Be Held Responsible for Return-Related Costs
Pursuant to the "Regulation Amending the Regulation on
Distance Contracts" published in the Official Gazette dated
August 23, 2022 and numbered 31932 the regulation stipulating that
in the exercise of the right of withdrawal, the amount of the
return costs determined not to exceed the delivery costs for the
return can be covered by the consumer has been removed before
entering into force pursuant to Art. 2 of the Amendment
Regulation.
Pursuant to the said amendment, if the seller sends the goods
back for return, the consumer will not be held responsible for the
costs regarding the return of the goods.
II. Consumers Will Be Able to
Exercise the Right of Withdrawal for Contracts Related to Delivered
Mobile Phones, Smartwatches, Tablets, and Computers
Similarly, the limitation that the right of withdrawal cannot be
exercised in contracts regarding mobile phones, smart watches,
tablets and computers, which was introduced by the "Regulation
Amending the Regulation on Distance Contracts" published in
the Official Gazette dated August 23, 2022 and numbered 31932 and
which will enter into force as of 01.01.2026, has been removed
before entering into force pursuant to Article 4 of the Amending
Regulation.
In this context, consumers will be able to use the right of
withdrawal for cell phones, smart watches, tablets and
computers.
It is clear that the amendment can be considered as a step
backwards within the scope of the Consumer legislation, as well as
a result of strengthening the rights of the consumer.
You can access the Amending Regulation via the link below:
https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/ eskiler/ 2025/05/ 20250524-2.htm
