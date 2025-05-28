Announcement On The Regulation Amending The Regulation On Distance Contracts

Significant amendments aimed at strengthening consumer rights have been introduced to the Regulation on Distance Contracts through the "Regulation Amending the Regulation on Distance Contracts", published by the Ministry of Trade in the Official Gazette dated 24 May 2025 and numbered 32557.

Significant amendments aimed at strengthening consumer rights have been introduced to the Regulation on Distance Contracts through the "Regulation Amending the Regulation on Distance Contracts", published by the Ministry of Trade in the Official Gazette dated 24 May 2025 and numbered 32557.

Pursuant to the aforementioned Regulation:

The return shipping costs of consumers exercising their right of withdrawal in distance contracts shall be borne by the seller or the provider.

Products that were previously excluded from the scope of the right of withdrawal—such as mobile phones, smartwatches, tablets, and computers—have now been brought back within the scope. Consumers will now be able to return these products within 14 days in distance sales.

It has been made mandatory to include in the preliminary information form (to be provided to the consumer prior to concluding the distance contract) a notification statingthat "in disputes falling under the jurisdiction of the consumer court within monetary limits, application to a mediator is a prerequisite before filing a lawsuit".

The relevant Regulation shall enter into force on January 1st in 2026.

https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2025/05/20250524-2.htm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.