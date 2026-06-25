Beyond Administrative Fines: Criminal Exposure In Turkish Competition Enforcement

CBC Law (Formerly Cetinkaya) is a full-service law firm based in Istanbul servicing local and international clients. Our lawyers have extensive expertise in advising on dispute resolution, business crime, technology, data protection and intellectual property. CBC Law prides itself on helping clients navigate their way through a constantly changing and challenging legal landscape. With a seamless multidisciplinary approach positioned at the intersection of industry knowledge and legal expertise, we provide our clients with legal solutions that are tailored to their needs in Turkey.

Article Insights

CBC Law Firm are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

in Turkey

Introduction

Turkish competition enforcement has reached a threshold that foreign investors and multinational companies can no longer afford to ignore. In June 2026, Turkish authorities reportedly issued detention warrants for 32 executives and senior managers across 13 poultry-sector companies. The same companies were also placed under court-appointed supervisory trusteeship. These measures were taken without any formal amendment to Turkish competition law.

This development should not be viewed as an isolated, sector-specific event. It is a clear enforcement signal. The legal tools already exist, the enforcement appetite is evident, and other sectors may face similar scrutiny where pricing conduct is visible and consumers are directly affected. For companies with operations, partners, distributors, or supply-chain relationships in Türkiye, antitrust risk is no longer only a corporate financial liability. It has become a personal exposure issue for senior leadership.

A Paradigm Shift, Not an Isolated Incident

For years, foreign companies operating in Türkiye treated competition law primarily as a manageable financial risk. The Turkish Competition Authority (“TCA”) could impose administrative fines, administrative litigation could delay enforcement, and the financial impact could often be absorbed as a cost of doing business. That calculation is now outdated.

In 2025, the TCA imposed fines totaling approximately TRY 3.7 billion on 13 major poultry producers for alleged competition law violations involving coordinated conduct and the exchange of competitively sensitive information.1 The enforcement response, however, did not end with administrative sanctions. In June 2026, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, acting through its Organized Crime Investigation Bureau, launched a criminal investigation that reportedly resulted in detention warrants for senior executives, shareholders, and managers.2

At the same time, the court ordered court-appointed supervisory trusteeship under Article 133 of the Turkish Criminal Procedure Code (“TCPC”). This placed court-appointed monitors within the corporate structure of the companies concerned.3

The legal basis of enforcement therefore expanded beyond Competition Law No. 4054 (“Law”). The matter was no longer solely an administrative competition law case. The reported criminal-law theory relied on provisions of the Turkish Penal Code (“TPC”) concerning market-price manipulation and organized economic misconduct.

Why Does This Matter to You?

If your Turkish subsidiary, joint venture partner, distributor, or supply-chain counterpart becomes subject to a similar investigation, the consequences may not be limited to an administrative fine that can be appealed, provisioned, or managed through ordinary regulatory channels.

Executives may face personal detention. Corporate governance may become subject to immediate judicial oversight. Group-level reporting obligations, board independence, operational control, data access, and parent-subsidiary communications may all be affected from the first day of the investigation.

Decoding the Legal Mechanism: What Foreign Counsel Need to Understand

a. The Shift from Administrative to Criminal Law

Türkiye now has two parallel enforcement tracks for competition-related conduct.

The first track is the one most foreign legal teams already know. It operates under Law No. 4054, is administered by the TCA, and generally results in administrative fines, commitments, settlements, and sector-specific remedial measures.

The second track operates under the TPC and the TCPC. This track is controlled by prosecutors, not the TCA. It may involve criminal investigation measures, detention, prosecution, and potential imprisonment.

The key point for foreign companies is clear: settlement or commitment mechanisms before the TCA may still be attractive from an administrative-law perspective, but they must now be assessed with greater caution. A concession made in an administrative proceeding may create evidentiary risks in parallel or subsequent criminal proceedings. This dual-track risk is unlikely to be fully addressed by standard competition compliance programs designed only around administrative fines.

b. Court-Appointed Trustee Oversight: What It Means in Practice

Court-appointed supervisory trusteeship is often misunderstood, including by in-house legal teams. It is important to distinguish what it is from what it is not.

It is not necessarily a full management takeover. The board is not automatically removed, and daily operations are not necessarily halted.

It is, however, the placement of court-appointed monitors within the corporate structure. These monitors may have access to pricing decisions, supply-chain communications, internal governance processes, and commercially sensitive records.

For foreign-owned companies, this creates immediate tension with group-level governance requirements. Key questions arise: who controls pricing authority, what information may be shared with the foreign parent, how intercompany arrangements will be reviewed, and how trustee access interacts with data protection obligations, including General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) obligations for EU-linked groups.

The appointment is immediate. It does not await the conclusion of a criminal trial and may take effect from the moment of the court order.

Practical question for your legal team: does your Türkiye investment structure allow a court-appointed monitor to attend board meetings, review intercompany pricing arrangements, and access communications between your Turkish entity and its foreign parent? If this scenario has not been assessed, it should now be addressed.

Which Sectors Are at Risk: Beyond Poultry

A common reaction among foreign investors after the poultry-sector enforcement is: “This is a commodity sector under pricing pressure in a high-inflation environment; it does not apply to us.” That interpretation misses the broader point.

Turkish regulatory and judicial authorities appear increasingly willing to use criminal enforcement tools as immediate deterrents in consumer-facing sectors. This is particularly relevant where administrative fines are viewed as too slow to affect market behavior. The poultry sector may therefore be the first visible example of a broader enforcement trend.

Sectors with a similar structural risk profile include:

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), particularly food, beverages, and household products with visible consumer pricing;

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices, which are subject to both pricing regulation and competition scrutiny;

Construction materials and logistics, which are critical to infrastructure and often involve concentrated supplier markets;

Retail and e-commerce platforms, where algorithmic pricing and data-driven coordination are emerging enforcement priorities across jurisdictions; and

Financial services, where benchmark-setting, fee coordination, and information exchange have attracted TCA attention in recent years.

If your Turkish operations involve trade association participation, pricing alignment with local market peers, reseller communications, or information-sharing within distribution networks, this enforcement development is directly relevant to your risk profile.

Comparing Turkish Enforcement with U.S. and EU Practice: Key Similarities and Critical Differences

International legal teams will naturally compare this development to criminal cartel enforcement under the U.S. Sherman Act or the European Commission’s cartel settlement regime. The comparison is useful, but the differences are critical.

a. Similarities

Like U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) enforcement, Turkish criminal prosecutors may act against individuals without waiting for a final administrative competition-law determination.

Like EU enforcement, the Turkish framework includes a leniency mechanism that may reduce sanctions for parties that self-report. The race to the regulator has therefore become more urgent.

Across all three jurisdictions, informal competitor communications may serve as evidence of unlawful coordination. These include trade association meetings, WhatsApp groups, industry dinners, and pricing discussions.

b. Where Türkiye Diverges

Unlike the U.S. Sherman Act framework, Turkish law does not currently criminalize cartel conduct as a standalone offense. Recent investigations appear to rely on broader criminal-law provisions concerning market-price manipulation and economic misconduct. This distinction is critical when assessing enforcement risk and designing compliance strategies.

Speed of intervention is also a key difference. Turkish criminal prosecutors may act immediately upon suspicion, without the lengthy pre-investigation phase often associated with EU or U.S. competition proceedings. In the poultry-sector matter, dawn operations and supervisory trusteeship measures were reportedly implemented in close succession.

There is also limited precedent. Because this appears to be one of the most significant uses of criminal-law tools in a Turkish competition-law context, there is genuine uncertainty as to how courts will manage the relationship between TCA proceedings and criminal prosecutions. Companies caught in this transitional phase face heightened unpredictability.

The leniency issue is particularly sensitive. Unlike DOJ practice, where a leniency application may provide a clearer path to immunity for cooperating individuals, the interaction between TCA leniency and potential TPC liability in Türkiye remains unsettled. Companies considering leniency applications require bespoke legal advice covering both administrative and criminal exposure.

Key Takeaway

The legal framework may look familiar in structure, but its current use in Turkish practice is new and consequential. Companies should not assume that cross-border compliance policies designed for U.S. or EU enforcement will adequately address the specific risks created by the Turkish criminal track.

Action Plan: Redesigning Your Competition Compliance for the New Reality

Traditional check-the-box competition compliance - a policy document, an annual training session, and a reporting line to legal - is no longer sufficient for Türkiye. The following four-phase framework is designed for companies that need to move quickly from awareness to operational readiness.

1. Phase 1, Immediate: Establish a Cross-Disciplinary Antitrust and Criminal Risk Task Force

Companies should break the structural silo between competition-law functions and white-collar criminal defense capabilities. In Türkiye, these disciplines may now operate within the same enforcement environment. Any compliance review of pricing practices, market information-sharing, distribution strategy, or trade association activity should assess both administrative fine exposure and criminal-law risk.

If an internal review or whistleblower report identifies potential cartel-like conduct, the response protocol must immediately account for the possibility of detention of named individuals, judicial trusteeship over the entity, and parallel proceedings before the TCA and criminal courts.

2. Phase 2, Operational: Upgrade Whistleblowing and Leniency Protocols

Because personal stakes may now include imprisonment, not only corporate fines, incentives to self-report have increased significantly. Internal whistleblowing mechanisms must be capable of detecting anti-competitive communications before external regulators or prosecutors do.

The decision to apply for the TCA’s leniency program must be evaluated urgently and with full awareness of the criminal track. A leniency strategy that is optimal from a TCA perspective may be suboptimal, or even counterproductive, if it generates admissions that may later be used in criminal proceedings. This analysis requires counsel with genuine dual-track expertise.

3. Phase 3, Mitigation: Implement Robust Communication and Data Governance

Informal competitor communication is a primary source of evidence in cartel enforcement globally, and Türkiye is no exception. WhatsApp groups, trade association platforms, informal price benchmarking calls, and industry dinner conversations may all become evidence in a criminal investigation.

Sales teams, procurement teams, and personnel with external commercial contact need training that goes beyond “do not fix prices.” They must understand what lawful market intelligence looks like, how to document independent commercial reasoning, and how to escalate any contact that could be characterized as coordination.

For multinational groups, cross-border data flows require particular attention. If Turkish communications are stored on group-level servers in the EU or the U.S., the company should assess both evidentiary risk and the data protection implications of Turkish criminal authorities seeking access to those records.

4. Phase 4, Defense: Develop Dual-Track Litigation Strategies from Day One

If an investigation begins, whether triggered by a TCA review, whistleblower report, or dawn raid, defense counsel must manage proceedings before both the TCA and the criminal courts. These are distinct proceedings and do not follow the same procedural logic.

Tactical concessions that may be sensible in an administrative settlement context, such as offering commitments or accepting a reduced fine, must be tested against their potential use in the criminal track. The reverse is also true: criminal defense strategy must be coordinated with TCA engagement to avoid inadvertent admissions or inconsistent positions.

Foreign parent companies should also prepare for the possibility that a Turkish criminal investigation may trigger notification obligations, disclosure duties, or parallel regulatory scrutiny in other jurisdictions where the group operates.

The New Standard of Adequate Corporate Governance

Recent enforcement actions suggest that Turkish prosecutors may increasingly rely on existing criminal-law provisions to pursue conduct traditionally addressed through administrative competition-law mechanisms. The statutory tools - the TPC, the TCPC, and the criminal court system - already exist. What has changed is the willingness and institutional capacity to use them in the competition-law context.

For foreign investors and multinational corporations, this resets the benchmark for adequate corporate governance in Türkiye. It is no longer sufficient to maintain a competition compliance policy. Boards and senior executives now need assurance that:

Turkish operations have been audited against criminal, not only administrative, risk parameters;

Internal investigation protocols are designed to detect and escalate potential cartel exposure before external authorities act;

Any leniency strategy has been mapped across both the TCA and criminal-law tracks; and

Legal advisors in Türkiye can manage parallel proceedings and coordinate effectively with international counsel when cross-border issues arise.

Upholding fair competition in Türkiye is no longer simply about protecting the company's balance sheet. It is about protecting the operational independence of the business and the personal liberty of its leadership.

References

(Only in Turkish) Investigation Conducted Against Undertakings Operating in the White Meat Sector Concluded with Administrative Fines and Sectoral Regulation. (2025, 09 27). Retrieved from The Competition Authority: https://www.rekabet.gov.tr/tr/Guncel/beyaz-et-sektorunde-faaliyet-gosteren-te-41774c187a9bf01193e40050568549fa

(Only in Turkish) Material Disclosure. (2026, 06 12). Retrieved from Public Disclosure Platform: https://kap.org.tr/tr/Bildirim/1616666?utm_

(Only in Turkish) Operation Against the White Meat Sector. (2026, 06 12). Retrieved from Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberght.com/beyaz-et-sektorune-operasyon-3779822

Footnotes

1. ((Only in Turkish) Investigation Conducted Against Undertakings Operating in the White Meat Sector Concluded with Administrative Fines and Sectoral Regulation, 2025)

2. ((Only in Turkish) Operation Against the White Meat Sector, 2026)

3. ((Only in Turkish) Material Disclosure, 2026)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.