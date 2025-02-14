Monetary Limits For Sale Announcements Of Execution And Bankruptcy Law Updated

The updates within the scope of the Communiqué are as follows:

The monetary limit for the announcements to be decided by the execution office by taking into account the interests of the interested parties, whether the announcement can be made with a newspaper or internet news site, has been increased to 925,000.00 TL.

The monetary limit for the announcements to be made in a local newspaper or an internet news site that has the right to publish official announcements published in the place where the sale will be held has been increased to be above 925,000.00 TL and below 3,710,000.00 TL.

The monetary limit for the advertisements published on an internet news website or in a newspaper with the right to publish official advertisements, which is distributed and sold nationwide and whose daily actual sales are over fifty thousand copies on the date of the advertisement request, has been increased to 3,710,000.00 TL.

You can access the full text of this regulation which will enter into force on 1 February 2025 through here.

