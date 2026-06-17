Setting Up A Call Center Guide In Egypt

Setting up a call center in Egypt requires more than choosing a location and hiring a customer support team.

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Setting up a call center in Egypt requires more than choosing a location and hiring a customer support team. Egypt offers strong advantages for call center and business process outsourcing operations, including a multilingual workforce, competitive operating costs, a strategic geographic location, and improving telecommunications infrastructure.

However, companies must also consider the legal, corporate, and regulatory framework before launching operations. This is especially important where the business uses VoIP systems, cloud communication tools, or internet-based voice services, as Setting up a call center in Egypt may require licensing or registration before the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

Key Topics Include:

Egypt as an Outsourcing Hub: Why Egypt is considered a competitive destination for call center and BPO operations. Regulatory Framework: TThe main legal and telecommunications rules that apply to call center activities, including VoIP and internet-based communication requirements. NTRA Licensing or Registration: When a call center may need approval from the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority. VoIP and Corporate Structuring: The licensing process, communication systems, and suitable legal structure for the operation. Operational Readiness and Compliance: The incorporation steps, cybersecurity measures, employment obligations, common mistakes, and expected timeline before launch.

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