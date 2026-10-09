Kuwait’s New Media Regulation Law: What Businesses Need To Know

Kuwait is introducing a new regulatory media framework that will bring traditional media, digital platforms, social media promotion, and advertising under a single legal framework.

Decree-Law No. 102 of 2026 on Media Regulation consolidates Kuwait’s existing media legislation and introduces broader requirements for licensing, advertising, promotional activity and digital content.

The new law will take effect in April 2027, with further requirements to be set out in the Executive Regulations.

For businesses, the changes are particularly relevant to advertising, social media, promotional activity, influencer arrangements and the content published through digital channels.

A broader media framework

The new law brings together a wide range of traditional and digital media activities within a single regulatory framework, including periodical and non-periodical publications, printed and electronic newspapers, satellite television and radio channels, electronic publishing and news services, electronic media and advertising services, social media promotion, advertising and artistic production.

It also extends to cinemas and public entertainment events.

Broader licensing requirements

A wider range of media activities will require a licence from the Ministry of Information.

Most licences will be valid for five years, while licences for social media promoters and advertisers will be valid for two years.

The licensing requirements also apply to promoters and advertisers targeting audiences in Kuwait, including promotional activity undertaken without consideration.

Limited exemptions for ordinary business accounts

Not every business website or social media account will require an electronic media licence.

Personal accounts and business websites, applications and social media accounts used to introduce a business, provide services, sell products or communicate with customers are generally exempt from the electronic media licensing requirement.

Advertising and promotional activities

The new law introduces licensing and disclosure requirements for advertising and promotional activity.

Advertising and promotional activities will be subject to new licensing requirements. These extend to promotional material, competitions and gifts, subject to applicable exemptions and Executive regulations. A separate licence may also be required for the promoter’s activity itself.

Advertising must be clearly identified as such, with disclosure obligations also applying to individuals benefiting from promotional activity.

For businesses working with influencers and other promoters, these requirements will need to be considered as part of their existing arrangements.

Content and AI-generated media

The law introduces content standards covering areas including privacy, children, reputation, religion, national unity and public order.

False or misleading information is prohibited, and the law expressly addresses AI-generated media content.

Enforcement and penalties

Certain violations, including unlicensed advertising and undisclosed or misleading advertising, may attract fines of up to KD 50,000.

Companies may face twice the prescribed fine, alongside possible individual liability. Additional measures may include licence withdrawal, closure, content deletion, account or website blocking, confiscation and restrictions on media appearances.

Media safeguards

The law recognises freedom of expression while retaining prior approval requirements for cinema films and locally printed or published books and other non-periodical publications.

It also provides protections for licensed journalists acting in good faith and following professional verification standards.

Foreign investment

Qualifying foreign investors may benefit from conditional waivers of nationality requirements where licensed under Law No. 116 of 2013, subject to the conditions, controls and procedures prescribed by the Executive Regulations and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority.

What should businesses consider?

The new law will take effect in April 2027, giving businesses time to assess their current arrangements.

Businesses should consider reviewing:

advertising and promotional activities;

social media and digital channels;

influencer and other promotional arrangements;

their current licensing position.

Some of the detail, including the application of exemptions and licensing requirements, will depend on the Executive Regulations, which are expected within six months of publication of the law.

Existing operators will have six months from the issuance of the Executive Regulations to regularise their position, failing which their licence will be cancelled.